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Harshitha Samarawickrama powers Sri Lanka past Bangladesh into Asia Cup semifinals

Harshitha Samarawickrama held her nerve as Sri Lanka chased down 115 to beat Bangladesh by four wickets. The win sealed Sri Lanka’s place in the Women’s Asia Cup semifinals with a perfect group-stage record.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Harshitha Samarawickrama powers Sri Lanka past Bangladesh into Asia Cup semifinals
Image Credit: X/ Sri Lanka Cricket

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Harshitha Samarawickrama powers Sri Lanka past Bangladesh into Asia Cup semifinals
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