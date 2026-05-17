Has BCCI invited PCB head Mohsin Naqvi to watch IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad? Know the truth behind it

The International Cricket Council has scheduled its upcoming quarterly meetings for the final days of May in Ahmedabad. This decision has sparked intense speculation regarding whether Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi will make the trip to attend the sessions in person. Whil some reports suggest that Naqvi will be attenting the all important IPL 2026 Final at Ahmedabad as a guest , the reality is far away from it.

Virtual session

The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee is slated to hold a virtual session on May 21. Following that, the formal in person ICC Board meeting will take place on May 30 and 31. While the governing body initially selected Doha, Qatar as the host city, regional tensions in the Gulf prompted a venue shift to Ahmedabad. This high-profile cricket gathering will align with the IPL 2026 final, which takes place in the exact same city over that very weekend.

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Uncertainty Surrounds Naqvi's Attendance Amid Rising Friction

Whether Naqvi will ultimately travel to India remains up in the air. Under standard diplomatic and sporting conditions, the PCB leader, who simultaneously serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister and holds the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council, would routinely attend such an event. However, his presence is heavily questioned this time due to the venue being inside India and his notoriously strained relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The current PCB chairman has drawn substantial domestic and international criticism for his repeated confrontations with the BCCI and actions that critics argue disrupt the harmony of international cricket.

Still not handed over trophy

Among the chief complaints, Naqvi has notably failed to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to the victorious Indian side following Pakistan's defeat in the final match. Furthermore, accusations have surfaced pointing to his behind the scenes involvement in the standoff between Bangladesh and the ICC, an administrative dispute that ultimately caused Bangladesh to withdraw from the 2026 T20 World Cup. He also faced widespread public blowback during the Asia Cup for publishing a controversial social media post that featured Cristiano Ronaldo's fighter jet celebration.

Given these consecutive friction points with the Indian cricket hierarchy, experts are questioning whether he will feel comfortable or choose to step onto Indian territory for this crucial summit.

Critical Structural Agendas on the ICC Horizon

The upcoming administrative meetings are expected to tackle several vital structural issues for the global game. Chief among them are discussions surrounding the potential expansion of the World Test Championship alongside newly introduced proposals regarding standalone, one Test series. While the foundational format of the World Test Championship will occupy a prominent place on the agenda, current reports indicate that the board will not finalize any definitive structural changes during this specific event.