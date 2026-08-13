/Hasan Mahmud creates history, becomes 1st bowler to achieve this feat as Bangladesh bundle Australia for mere 198, Smith kept fighting with lone 71

Returning to the red ball format after a six month hiatus, the Australian batting order endured a stunning collapse during the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Despite missing their premier fast bowler Nahid Rana due to injury, the visitors successfully bundled out the hosts in slightly over two sessions for a total of 198, courtesy of Hasan Mahmud and his record breaking spell.
This performance represents Australia's lowest ever total in Test cricket against Bangladesh, eclipsing their previous unwanted low of 217 compiled in Mirpur back in 2017, a fixture Australia lost by 20 runs after Shakib Al Hasan claimed two five wicket hauls and contributed 84 runs.
Record Breaking Figures and Historical Milestones
Hasan Mahmud etched his name into the history books by recording the best bowling figures by a pace bowler in Test matches between Australia and Bangladesh. He shattered the previous benchmark held by former Australian speedster Jason Gillespie, who took four wickets for 38 runs against Bangladesh in 2003. For Bangladesh, the previous record belonged to left arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, courtesy of his figures of four wickets for 84 runs in Chattogram in 2017.
Overall, Mahmud stands as the third bowler to secure a five wicket haul in Australia-Bangladesh Test history. The absolute record for best bowling figures belongs to Australia's Stuart MacGill, who grabbed eight wickets for 108 runs in Fatullah in 2006, while Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon recorded one seven wicket haul and two six wicket hauls during Australia's 2017 tour of Bangladesh. Furthermore, Mahmud became the fourth pacer overall to register a five wicket haul in a Test match at the Darwin venue, joining an elite group headed by Michael Kasprowicz, who took seven wickets for 39 runs against Sri Lanka in July 2004, alongside Chaminda Vaas, who claimed five wickets for 31 runs in the same fixture, and Glenn McGrath, who bagged five wickets for 37 runs.
Detailed Breakdown of Wickets
Australia initially established a solid foundation before Mahmud broke the opening partnership during his marathon opening spell by dismissing Jake Weatherald, whose outside edge carried safely to wicketkeeper Litton Das for Mahmud's maiden Test wicket on Australian soil. In his seventh over of the new ball spell, Mahmud quickly followed up by knocking over Travis Head. Steve Smith received an early reprieve when a catch was dropped while he was on two runs, whereas Marnus Labuschagne continued his lean patch by falling for a single digit score to Ebadot Hossain. Similarly, Cameron Green failed to make an impact, succumbing to the bowling of Taskin Ahmed as the hosts plummeted from 45 without loss to 74 for four.
In his third spell, Mahmud delivered a short of the length ball to opposition captain Pat Cummins, who flashed at the delivery and edged it behind. In the very next over, he induced another outside edge from Mitchell Starc. Alex Carey failed to capitalize on a promising start and was bowled by Hossain. While Smith anchored one end, partners fell regularly at the other, with Beau Webster getting bowled by Ahmed. Mahmud then dismantled the lower order and tail alongside Smith. Smith finished as Australia's highest scorer with 71 runs from 109 deliveries, hitting seven fours and a single six before Mahmud completed his five wicket haul early in the third session when Smith attempted an upper cut that ballooned into the air for an easy catch by Das.
Mahmud completed his third Test five wicket haul from 15 appearances, taking 16 overs to register this unique feat for a Bangladeshi bowler in Australia. The 26 year old eventually concluded his spell by removing Lyon as well, finishing with six wickets for 55 runs, which established his new Test career best bowling figures. In the absence of an injured Nahid Rana, fellow quicks Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain chipped in with two wickets apiece to ensure the home side could not recover from early blows delivered in the first session.
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