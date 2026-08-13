/Hasan Mahmud creates history, becomes 1st bowler to achieve this feat as Bangladesh bundle Australia for mere 198, Smith kept fighting with lone 71

In his third spell, Mahmud delivered a short of the length ball to opposition captain Pat Cummins, who flashed at the delivery and edged it behind. In the very next over, he induced another outside edge from Mitchell Starc. Alex Carey failed to capitalize on a promising start and was bowled by Hossain. While Smith anchored one end, partners fell regularly at the other, with Beau Webster getting bowled by Ahmed. Mahmud then dismantled the lower order and tail alongside Smith. Smith finished as Australia's highest scorer with 71 runs from 109 deliveries, hitting seven fours and a single six before Mahmud completed his five wicket haul early in the third session when Smith attempted an upper cut that ballooned into the air for an easy catch by Das.