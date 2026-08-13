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  • /Hasan Mahmud creates history, becomes 1st bowler to achieve this feat as Bangladesh bundle Australia for mere 198, Smith kept fighting with lone 71

Hasan Mahmud creates history, becomes 1st bowler to achieve this feat as Bangladesh bundle Australia for mere 198, Smith kept fighting with lone 71

Hasan Mahmud etched his name into the history books by recording the best bowling figures by a pace bowler in Test matches between Australia and Bangladesh.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Hasan Mahmud creates history, becomes 1st bowler to achieve this feat as Bangladesh bundle Australia for mere 198, Smith kept fighting with lone 71
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Hasan Mahmud creates history, becomes 1st bowler to achieve this feat as Bangladesh bundle Australia for mere 198, Smith kept fighting with lone 71
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