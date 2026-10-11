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Hasan Mahmud creates history, becomes first Bangladesh pacer to take Test hat-trick

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud created history by becoming the first fast bowler from the country to claim a Test hat-trick during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. He dismissed Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad and Zia-ur-Rehman in three consecutive deliveries on Day 3.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
Hasan Mahmud creates history, becomes first Bangladesh pacer to take Test hat-trick
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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