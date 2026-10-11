/Hasan Mahmud creates history, becomes first Bangladesh pacer to take Test hat-trick

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud scripted history during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 11, becoming the first fast bowler from his country to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. The right-arm pacer dismissed three Afghanistan batters in consecutive deliveries during the third day's play at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Mahmud's sensational spell saw his dismantle Afghanistan's lower order, giving Bangladesh a major breakthrough in the ongoing Test. He achieved the feat in the 83rd over of Afghanistan's first innings, dismissing Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad and Zia-ur-Rehman in successive deliveries.
Mahmud began his hat-trick by bowling Ismat Alam with a sharp delivery. He followed it up by dismissing Qais Ahmad, who edged the ball to wicketkeeper Litton Das. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper took a low catch to his right to complete the second dismissal.
The 26-year-old pacer then completed his historic hat-trick by trapping Zia-ur-Rehman leg before wicket (LBW). The dismissal was confirmed after Bangladesh successfully reviewed the decision through the Decision Review System (DRS).
The three consecutive wickets marked a significant milestone for Bangladesh cricket, with Mahmud becoming the country's first fast bowler to achieve a Test hat-trick. He is also the third Bangladesh bowler overall to accomplish the feat.
Mahmud's hat-trick came at a crucial stage of Afghanistan's first innings as Bangladesh looked to strengthen their position in the one-off Test. According to the available match report, Mahmud had figures of four wickets for 39 runs from 18 overs, including four maiden overs, at the completion of his spell.
The fast bowler has previously impressed in Test cricket, including with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in September 2024 and another against India later that month.
Bangladesh had posted 346 runs in their first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat. Afghanistan struggled to build a strong response, losing wickets as the Bangladesh bowling attack applied pressure.
At the time of the reported hat-trick, Afghanistan were struggling at 220/8, trailing Bangladesh by 126 runs. Rahmat Shah was among the batters attempting to keep Afghanistan's innings going.
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