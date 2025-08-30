Hasin Jahan Targets Mohammed Shami In Bold Instagram Post, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Indian cricket’s veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is no stranger to controversies, but his estranged wife Hasin Jahan has once again grabbed headlines with a bold social media post following Shami’s recent interview. The post, laden with cryptic statements, reignites the ongoing public feud between the two, drawing attention from cricket fans and social media users alike.

Hasin Jahan’s Cryptic Social Media Post

Hasin Jahan took to Instagram to share a post that subtly hinted at attempts being made to intimidate her. She wrote in Hindi, “Pagal awara Kutto se darna hota mujhe, to 2018 me hi dar jaati. Jitna chahe jor lagale mujhe darane ki, jhukane ki, barbad karne ki mai Allah ke karam se aur mazboot aur mazboot bante jaungi inshallah.” Translated, this means: “If I were to be afraid of mad dogs, I would have gotten scared in 2018 itself. Try as hard as you want to scare me, ruin me, destroy me, but with Allah’s grace, I will only get stronger.”

The post is a direct response to Shami’s recent statement where he said he wants to leave the past behind, focusing solely on his cricket career. “Leave that. I never regret the past. What’s gone is gone. I don’t want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don’t need these controversies,” Shami had remarked.

Allegations of Neglect and Lavish Spending

The feud between Shami and Jahan intensified when Hasin alleged that the cricketer prioritized his girlfriend’s children over their own daughter, Ayra. She claimed Shami spent lavishly on luxury flights and school fees for his girlfriend’s children while neglecting Ayra’s education.

Hasin Jahan stated, “The enemies did not want my daughter to get admission in a good school, but Allah foiled their plans, and she has secured admission to a very good international school.” Despite reportedly receiving Rs 4 lakh in monthly alimony from Shami, including Rs 2.5 lakh for Ayra’s expenses, Jahan accused Shami of withholding support for their daughter in favor of his girlfriend’s luxuries.

She further added, “The father of my daughter, despite being a billionaire, is playing with her life because of womanizing, while educating his mistress’s children in elite schools. He spends lakhs on business class flights for some mistresses but claims he has no money for his own daughter’s education.”

Public and Media Reactions

The post has sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms, with cricket fans and netizens debating the personal life of one of India’s premier fast bowlers. Shami, who had a modest IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, is now gearing up for the 2025 Duleep Trophy ahead of the Asia Cup. His focus, according to his statements, remains strictly on cricket, leaving personal controversies behind.

Meanwhile, Hasin Jahan continues to assert her presence in the public eye, using social media to voice her grievances and highlight alleged injustices, particularly concerning their daughter Ayra. The ongoing dispute has become one of Indian cricket’s most talked-about off-field sagas, blending sports, celebrity, and social drama.