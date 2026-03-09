Advertisement
NewsCricket'Have 10 more years, Want to win 10 ICC Titles': Hardik Pandya recreates Iconic pose with trophy; sets ambitious future goals after winning T20 WC 2026 title
HARDIK PANDYA AFTER WINNING T20 WC 2026

'Have 10 more years, Want to win 10 ICC Titles': Hardik Pandya recreates Iconic pose with trophy; sets ambitious future goals after winning T20 WC 2026 title

Following the victory, Pandya addressed his longevity and his aspirations for the coming decade. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 12:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • To mark the occasion, Hardik Pandya recreated his now-iconic winning pose with the trophy.
  • Pandya’s mental fortitude has been a cornerstone of India’s success.
'Have 10 more years, Want to win 10 ICC Titles': Hardik Pandya recreates Iconic pose with trophy; sets ambitious future goals after winning T20 WC 2026 title

The ghosts of November 19, 2023, were finally laid to rest at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India clinched a historic third T20 World Cup title. In front of nearly 90,000 roaring fans in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue secured a massive 96-run victory over New Zealand, becoming the first men's team to successfully defend the trophy. Amidst the jubilant celebrations, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a bold declaration about his future, signaling that his hunger for silverware is far from satisfied.

The "Ten-Year" Mission
Following the victory, Pandya addressed his longevity and his aspirations for the coming decade. Despite having already secured back-to-back T20 World Cup titles in 2024 and 2026, the all-rounder is eyeing a legendary haul of trophies before he hangs up his boots.

"I have 10 more years left in me and I want to win 10 more ICC titles. That's my goal. [on winning at home and defending the title] It's quite emotional. Because winning the WC in India, the excitement of the people, it's amazing. The effort we have put in... From yesterday I knew we are champions. The only self belief I had was there was no other result. Losing wasn't a though. I am thankful for God."

The Power of Positive Memories
Pandya’s mental fortitude has been a cornerstone of India’s success. He revealed that during the high-pressure semi-final against England, he consciously drew strength from India's 2024 triumph to maintain his composure. This was a philosophy he passed down to the younger stars, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, who both delivered blistering fifties in the final.

"When I was bowling the 19th over against England, I was thinking about the 2024 World Cup final. I told Kishan and Abhishek also that when you go out to bat, think of good memories."

A Lesson in Resilience
Hardik also took a moment to highlight the journeys of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. Both players faced periods of exclusion and immense pressure before becoming the architects of the final's record-breaking 255/5 total. Pandya believes their success serves as a profound message for the country.

"[On Samson and Kishan] This is what life teaches you. When you work hard, try to be happy in others' happiness, God gives you opportunities. It's a learning for the whole nation. That when you stay quiet and work hard, God gives you opportunities. Really proud of them."

Breaking the Ahmedabad Curse
The victory marked a full-circle moment for Indian cricket. After the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup final at this very venue, the 96-run demolition of the Kiwis fueled by Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul; finally broke the "curse" of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

To mark the occasion, Hardik Pandya recreated his now-iconic winning pose with the trophy. It is a tradition he began after the 2024 World Cup win and continued following the 2025 Champions Trophy victory. As he stood with the silverware once more, it was a clear signal to the world: the Pandya era, and India’s dominance, is set to continue for a long time to come.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

