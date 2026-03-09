'Have been in constant contact with...': Not Virat,Rohit or Dhoni; Sanju Samson credits This Indian Legend for POT triumph after 'Broken' Phase in T20 WC 2026

In the wake of India’s historic 96-run victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, the name on everyone’s lips is Sanju Samson. Crowned the Player of the Tournament, the wicketkeeper-batter finished his campaign with a staggering 321 runs across five matches, maintaining a brilliant average of 80.25 and an explosive strike rate of 199.38. While his performance on the field was nothing short of cinematic, Samson revealed that the true architect of his resurgence was none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

A Mentorship Beyond the Pitch

Samson’s journey to the pinnacle of world cricket has been far from smooth. Having endured the frustration of being left out of the 2024 World Cup squad and a crushing lean patch during the bilateral series against New Zealand, Samson was fighting a battle against his own self-doubt. In these dark moments, he reached out to the man who carries the pulse of Indian cricket.

Samson disclosed that he had been in regular contact with Tendulkar over the past two months. These "big, big conversations" served as the mental and technical bedrock for his success in the latter stages of the tournament, particularly during the high-stakes semi-final and the final.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me.”

Overcoming the "Broken" Phase

The 29-year-old was refreshingly candid about the emotional turmoil he faced leading up to this triumph. He described a period where his professional aspirations felt completely unreachable.

“Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn’t play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the New Zealand series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out.”

A Moment to Savor

Samson’s 89-run masterclass in the final against New Zealand was the ultimate validation of his resilience. When asked about his future ambitions and what he intends to achieve next, the man of the hour preferred to stay grounded and relish the present.

“This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few days will figure out what more to do.”

As India celebrates its status as the first team to win consecutive T20 World Cup titles, Sanju Samson’s transformation from a player dealing with "shattered dreams" to the tournament's most valuable asset stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and the timeless impact of Sachin Tendulkar’s guidance.