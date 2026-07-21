/'Have carried all those learnings with me': Ashok Sharma reveals what Mohammed Siraj taught him at Gujarat Titans

"When I joined the Gujarat Titans camp for the first time, Ishant Sharma bhai was standing there. He asked me about my recent performance, how many wickets I had taken in Ranji Trophy and what my figures looked like. I told him, 'Bhaiya, I have 16 wickets in four matches.' He said, 'Everything looks good. You are bowling well. But if you work a little more on your length, especially the good length area, those 16 wickets in four matches can easily become 24. Just focus on hitting that consistent length," he said.