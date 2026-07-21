Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Have carried all those learnings with me': Ashok Sharma reveals what Mohammed Siraj taught him at Gujarat Titans

'Have carried all those learnings with me': Ashok Sharma reveals what Mohammed Siraj taught him at Gujarat Titans

Ashok Sharma, who earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, said he made full use of the opportunity to learn from Mohammed Siraj whenever they trained or spent time together in the Gujarat Titans dressing room.
 

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
'Have carried all those learnings with me': Ashok Sharma reveals what Mohammed Siraj taught him at Gujarat Titans
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift revealed with more power, more luxury - Check What's new
Auto news16 min ago
2
State Bank of India29 min ago
3
Lodhi Road fire39 min ago
4
toxic50 min ago
5
Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case52 min ago