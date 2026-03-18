'Have made mistakes...': Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Rohit Sharma -Virat Kohli's controversial Test retirement, Did he force them? Know here

In a candid admission regarding his tenure as India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir has suggested that his management of senior icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may not have been flawless. This reflection comes in the wake of a seismic shift in Indian cricket, as both stalwarts stepped away from the longest format of the game following a disappointing showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025-26.

The End of an Era in Test Cricket

The transition began when Rohit Sharma officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, followed shortly by Virat Kohli on May 12. Their departures came after India struggled through difficult series against New Zealand and Australia. Following these results, the BCCI conducted a thorough performance review, leading to the implementation of stricter guidelines that limited the individual freedoms players previously enjoyed.

Gambhir’s Stance on Leadership and Intent

Addressing persistent media speculation regarding friction within the dressing room, Gambhir did not deny that challenges existed. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, as quoted by India Today, he emphasized that his primary focus remains on his integrity toward the team.

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"I am human, I should be allowed to make mistakes. Players should be allowed to make mistakes. I must have made mistakes in the last 18 months. I do not shy away from that. But I have always believed in one thing: wrong decisions with the right intent are acceptable. But wrong decisions with wrong intent are absolutely not acceptable in that dressing room," Gambhir stated.

He further reinforced his commitment to transparency with his players.

"Till the time that I am honest with my dressing room and I can talk to them by looking into their eyes, I think I am doing a fair job in my position."

Rebuilding Under Shubman Gill

With the veterans moving on from the "whites," India has entered a rebuilding phase under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. The Gill-Gambhir partnership has seen a variety of outcomes, including a hard-fought draw in England and a series win in the West Indies, though they recently stumbled in a two-match Test series against South Africa.

The Road to the 2027 World Cup

While Rohit and Virat have concluded their journeys in both Tests and T20Is, they remain active in the ODI format, having last represented India against South Africa. Both athletes are reportedly eyeing a spot in the 2027 World Cup squad. However, the coaching staff and selection committee have maintained a firm stance on the future. Gambhir has indicated that despite their legendary status, neither player is guaranteed an automatic selection as the team prioritizes form and fitness for the upcoming global tournament.

Key Achievements of the Rohit-Virat Era in Tests:

Historic Overseas Wins: Both players were instrumental in India's consecutive series victories in Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21).

ICC Rankings: Under their leadership and presence, India maintained a long-standing tenure as the world's number one ranked Test team.

WTC Finals: The duo led India to two consecutive ICC World Test Championship finals (2021 and 2023).