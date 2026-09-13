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'Have made plans for Bumrah’: Afghanistan captain Imbrahim Zadran's big warning to India ahead of 1st T20I

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran said his team has devised specific tactical plans to counter returning fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Published: Sep 13, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 07:10 AM IST
'Have made plans for Bumrah’: Afghanistan captain Imbrahim Zadran's big warning to India ahead of 1st T20I
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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