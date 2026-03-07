'Haven't won many World Cups...': Dale Steyn hands over 'Chokers' tag to this team ahead of T20 WC 2026 final

As the cricketing world prepares for the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8, legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn has shared a blunt assessment of the matchup. In a candid discussion regarding the clash between India and New Zealand, Steyn suggested that the title is essentially India’s to lose.

The "Chokers" Card Handover

Speaking with AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel, Steyn addressed the long-standing narrative surrounding South Africa's inability to win major trophies. He noted that New Zealand has reached numerous finals without securing a proportional amount of silverware, implying that the pressure is now on the Black Caps.

“Let’s be honest here. New Zealand… everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven’t won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have,” Steyn observed.

He further joked about passing on the infamous tag if the Kiwis fail to secure the trophy this Sunday. “No offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this; otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it’s yours. I love New Zealand, but they won’t beat India. It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it’s impossible. I really want them to win, but do I think they’ll beat India? No.”

Historical Perspective on ICC Finals

While Steyn remains skeptical of New Zealand's chances, history shows that the Black Caps have occasionally triumphed in high-stakes ICC matches. Their record includes the 2000 Knockout Trophy (now the Champions Trophy) and the inaugural 2021 World Test Championship Final, where they defeated India. Despite these past successes, Steyn believes the current Indian side is too formidable to be toppled in Ahmedabad.

The Human Element: Glenn Phillips on Bumrah

The New Zealand camp is well aware of the challenge, particularly the threat posed by Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been the standout bowler of the tournament, delivering match-winning spells against Pakistan, South Africa, the West Indies, and most recently England in the semi-final.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips acknowledged Bumrah’s mastery but suggested that the pacer is not invincible. "Bumrah is a fantastic bowler. He's got so many variations. He hits the blockhole at the death incredibly well. You know, and he's human as well. He is allowed to have a bad day, as are the rest of us. So hopefully we have a good day against him," Phillips said, signaling the Black Caps' hope that a rare off-day for the Indian spearhead could open the door for an upset.

The Stage is Set

India enters the final as the heavy favorite, backed by record-breaking digital viewership and a home crowd in Ahmedabad. With Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya being the highest wicket-takers at this specific venue, the odds are heavily stacked in favor of the hosts. Whether New Zealand can defy Steyn's prediction and avoid the "chokers" label remains the ultimate question for Sunday's summit clash.