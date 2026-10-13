/'Having Bhuvi in that lineup makes big difference': Ramakrishnan Sridhar on why India’s bowlers must adapt to New Zealand conditions | Exclusive

India are set to begin their all-format tour of New Zealand on October 22, with a five-match T20I series followed by five ODIs and two Test matches. As the Indian team prepares for the challenging assignment, former India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar believes that adapting to the conditions will be an important factor, particularly for the bowling attack.
While New Zealand's pitches are often known for being batting-friendly in white-ball cricket, Sridhar believes India's bowlers may not need to make drastic changes to their approach. Instead, getting their lengths right and understanding when to attack could help them create opportunities against the hosts.
Speaking to Zee News Digital, Sridhar recalled India's previous experience in New Zealand and explained why conditions during the upcoming tour could influence bowling strategies. "I think with regards to white-ball, there will be very little adaptations to make because they make really flat pitches to make the cricket entertaining," Sridhar said.
However, the former India fielding coach pointed out that the time of year could make a difference, with New Zealand entering spring. He suggested that bowlers might benefit from pitching the ball slightly fuller to encourage batters to play their shots and potentially make mistakes. "It's springtime, it's going to be beautiful in New Zealand. So probably the lengths have become a little crucial, could be a little fuller, maybe more towards the six-metre mark," he explained.
Sridhar compared the approach to tempting batters into taking risks, creating opportunities for the bowling side to capitalise when they get their execution right. "It's like dangling the carrot to the batters where, you know, they go for a shot and make an error," he added.
Sridhar also highlighted Bhuvneshwar Kumar's potential effectiveness in such conditions, suggesting that the experienced Indian seamer could enjoy bowling on New Zealand pitches. "And Bhuvi is going to love bowling on these pitches," he said.
The former India fielding coach stressed that the quicker India's bowlers adapt to the right lengths, the better their chances of making an impact during the tour. He also underlined the value of having a bowler who can exploit the conditions. "So, the quicker our bowlers adjust to the length, that would be better. And that is why having Bhuvi there in that lineup makes a big difference," Sridhar said.
Summing up his assessment, Sridhar reiterated that adaptability would be central to India's approach as they prepare for the challenge in New Zealand. "The name of the game, like I said earlier, is adaptation," he added.
India's tour begins with the first T20I on October 22, followed by the five-match ODI series starting November 4. The tour will conclude with a two-match Test series beginning November 19.
The ODI leg will be particularly significant as both teams continue their preparations for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
New Zealand will enter the ODI series looking to build on their historic 2-1 bilateral series victory over India on Indian soil earlier in 2026. The hosts have also announced separate squads for the first three ODIs and the final two matches to manage player workloads ahead of the Test series.
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