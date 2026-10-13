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  • /'Having Bhuvi in that lineup makes big difference': Ramakrishnan Sridhar on why India’s bowlers must adapt to New Zealand conditions | Exclusive

'Having Bhuvi in that lineup makes big difference': Ramakrishnan Sridhar on why India’s bowlers must adapt to New Zealand conditions | Exclusive

Former India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar explains why Bhuvneshwar Kumar's presence could make a big difference for India against New Zealand. In an exclusive interaction with Zee News Digital, Sridhar stresses the importance of adapting to conditions and getting bowling lengths right.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
'Having Bhuvi in that lineup makes big difference': Ramakrishnan Sridhar on why India’s bowlers must adapt to New Zealand conditions | Exclusive
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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