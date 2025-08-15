'Having Gulab Jamun With My Gulab': Shikhar Dhawan’s Adorable Post With Girlfriend Sophie Shine Melts Hearts

Former India cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan has never been shy about sharing personal milestones and happy moments with his fans. In recent months, the veteran cricketer has been in the spotlight not just for his cricketing achievements but also for his relationship with Sophie Shine. The two have been in a steady relationship for some time and often post affectionate updates on social media, delighting their followers with glimpses into their personal life.

The ‘Gulab Jamun’ Post That Went Viral

In his latest Instagram post, Dhawan shared an adorable photo with Sophie Shine, captioned, “Having gulab jamun with my gulab.” The witty and heartwarming wordplay, combined with the couple’s visible chemistry, instantly struck a chord with fans. The post quickly gained traction, going viral across social media platforms within hours of being uploaded.

The image shows Dhawan’s playful side, a trait his fans have always admired. Over the years, the left-handed opener has built a reputation for his cheerful and approachable personality, and this post once again showcased his lighthearted charm.

Fans React with Love and Admiration

Soon after the post went live, the comments section was flooded with heart emojis, congratulatory messages, and playful banter from fans. Many praised Dhawan for embracing love and happiness openly, while others applauded Sophie Shine for being a positive presence in his life. Some even remarked that Dhawan’s ‘gulab jamun’ reference had made them smile instantly.

For Dhawan, moments like these offer a break from the high-pressure environment of professional cricket. Even though he has retired from International cricket now and is not the part of Indian national team setup, his presence on social media keeps him connected with millions of fans. This latest post is yet another reminder that for Shikhar Dhawan, life is about cherishing sweet moments both on and off the pitch.