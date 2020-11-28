हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Manjrekar

'He can be looked at': Sanjay Manjrekar names Mayank Agarwal's opening partner for Australia Test series

The much anticipated four-match Test series between Australia and India will begin from December 17 at Adelaide. India's opening combination for the Tests is still not decided and Sanjay Manjrekar gave his opinions about the same.

File Photo

Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has given his verdict on what should be India’s opening pair for their much anticipated four-match Test series against Australia. 

Manjrekar remarked that while Mayank Agarwal is a certainty at the top of the order, the other opening position should go to youngster Prithvi Shaw.

“Mayank Agarwal walks in as opener in Tests, let’s assume that Rohit is not playing the first two Tests, I would go for Prithvi Shaw as the second opener, ”Manjrekar told ANI.

While Mayank Agarwal is an ideal first choice after his fantastic run of form over the past few seasons, Manjrekar opting for Shaw as the second opener is a strange choice to say the least, especially after the latter’s struggle for runs of late.

Shaw had a dismal run in the recently concluded IPL 2020, where he was in and out of the Delhi Capitals side. In 13 matches, the youngster could only muster 228 runs at a below-par average of 17.53.

Manjrekar, however, was quick to add that if Shaw’s poor run continues in the Test series, then Shubman Gill should be given the opportunity. Gill was the top run-getter for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, scoring 440 runs from 14 innings.

“Let’s see how it goes and if Shaw shows the poor form as he did in the IPL, then Shubman Gill can be looked at. In Virat’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane should step up and bat at number four. Hanuma Vihari can bat at number five, if Shubman is tried in the middle order, then he should bat at number six,” he opined.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the Test series, during their last tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.

The first Test at Adelaide commences on December 17.

