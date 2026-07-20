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'He didn't need to...but he shut up everybody': Ravi Shastri reacts to Rohit Sharma's century at Lord's against England

During the series-deciding match, Rohit Sharma scored a sublime 138 - the first ODI century by an Indian batter at Lord’s, quashing speculations about the end of his 50-over setup.
 

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 11:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
'He didn't need to...but he shut up everybody': Ravi Shastri reacts to Rohit Sharma's century at Lord's against England
Image Credit: IANS

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'He didn't need to...but he shut up everybody': Ravi Shastri reacts to Rohit Sharma's century at Lord's against England
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