'He doesn't miss a yorker': Hit by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi storm, Pat Cummins reacts to IPL 2026 exit after daunting eliminator loss vs RR; says this...

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has firmly thrown his support behind his squad despite a 47 run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, an outcome that concluded Hyderabad’s tournament run. Following the knockout match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, the skipper voiced immense pride in his players.

The defeat marked the official conclusion of the campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Rajasthan Royals delivered a dominant performance across both facets of the game. Despite the unfavorable outcome, Cummins highly commended the collective dedication of his team throughout the season and expressed great satisfaction with the young roster.

Praising Youth and Managing the Chase

Reflecting on the match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain acknowledged that a ferocious performance from Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completely altered the trajectory of the game.

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"[On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi] He played pretty well. A very good pitch but the margins are so small, you miss our yorker but he doesn't miss," Cummins stated.

Cummins also pointed out the emergence of fresh bowling talent within the lineup, giving credit to the coaching department for identifying promising prospects for the future.

"Pretty good wicket. We are a very well rounded team. [On the newer bowlers in the team] Praful and Sakib were great. We are one of the youngest team to get into the playoffs, and the coaching team have unearthed a few gems," he noted.

When discussing the formidable run chase, Cummins explained that losing wickets at critical junctures ultimately derailed their efforts.

"[On the chase] A few things have to go right to chase 245 but we lost a couple of wickets at the wrong time. One tiny bit away from being in the top two, but can't doubt the boys' efforts," he expressed.

Rajasthan Royals Dominate to Secure Qualifier 2 Spot

Earlier in the evening, Rajasthan Royals put on an aggressive batting showcase to post a massive score of 243 for 8. Wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi spearheaded the attack with a blistering 97 run innings. Dhruv Jurel contributed a rapid 50 off 21 balls, while captain Riyan Parag added a quick 26 off 12 deliveries. Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled with the ball, as their bowling unit was taken apart before the batting order crumbled under the pressure of the steep chase.

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced an immediate setback during their pursuit and never found their rhythm. Opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a duck, Travis Head contributed 17 runs off 8 balls, and Ishan Kishan scored 33 off 11 deliveries before falling.

The middle order failed to stabilize the innings, with Smaran Ravichandran scoring 1 run off 4 balls and Heinrich Klaasen making 18 off 10 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy attempted to fight back with 38 off 20 deliveries, and Salil Arora scored 35 off 21 balls, but both were dismissed while attempting to raise the run rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were eventually dismissed for 196 runs in the 20th over. For Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer secured the vital early breakthroughs by removing Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan, finishing with figures that included 58 runs conceded. Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed wickets, while Yash Raj Punja also secured a dismissal. With this 47 run triumph, Rajasthan Royals advanced to Qualifier 2 to play Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 29, 2026, for a spot in the IPL 2026 final.