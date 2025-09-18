‘He Gave Me…’: Washington Sundar Reveals How Ashish Nehra’s Guidance Boosted His Batting In England
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has credited Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra for sharpening his batting skills, which played a crucial role in his recent success in the Test series against England.
IPL Preparation Under Nehra Paid Off
Speaking on former cricketer Kris Srikkanth’s YouTube channel, Sundar revealed that his preparation with GT during the IPL season had a direct impact on his Test performance.
"I was with Ashish Nehra at GT in the IPL. In this IPL, the amount of batting preparation I did, I have never played that much in my life. He gave me that much batting. The things I did there helped me in this match. It was the last wicket and I had to hit so the power hitting definitely helped. Whether it was GT's support staff or our whole prep culture, everything helped me in many ways. So, it was a super moment," The 25-year-old explained how GT’s training culture gave him more opportunities to bat, especially in scenarios that demanded power-hitting. This, he believes, was instrumental when he found himself batting at the tail-end in Manchester.''
Maiden Test Century Against England
“It was the last wicket and I had to hit so the power hitting definitely helped. Whether it was GT’s support staff or our whole prep culture, everything helped me in many ways. So, it was a super moment,” he added. Sundar’s efforts bore fruit in the England series, where he registered his maiden Test century (101)* in the Manchester Test. His knock not only rescued India from a difficult position but also helped the team secure a draw.
His growth as a dependable lower-order batter highlights how the IPL’s intense training and exposure can translate into international success. For Sundar, the Gujarat Titans stint under Nehra’s guidance was more than just franchise cricket, it was a turning point in his career.
