'He Got Chance In Tough Conditions...' : Karun Nair’s Childhood Coach Reacts To His Exclusion

Karun Nair’s childhood coach, Vijay Madyalkar, has spoken out on the batter’s recent snub from India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies. Madyalkar expressed his disappointment and firmly believes that Nair deserved another chance, particularly considering he is well-suited to batting in Indian conditions. He acknowledged that batting in English conditions is tough and praised Nair for doing his best during the recent challenging England tour. “I felt very bad for him. He was deserving one more chance, that is what I feel. But, again, it is the selectors’ call. They think in a different way,” Madyalkar told IndiaToday.in. He added, “He got a chance in tough conditions in England. In those conditions, what best one can do, he did it. He scored all those runs in India in the lead-up to his comeback. I think they should have given him a chance in India. He is best-suited for Indian conditions, as of now. In England, the conditions were not always easy for batting.”

Karun Nair’s recent performances in domestic cricket had forced selectors to consider him for a comeback. In the 2024-25 season, Nair scored heavily in the Ranji Trophy, amassing 863 runs in 16 innings at an average of 53.93, including four centuries. He also delivered consistent performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Indian Premier League. These domestic successes earned him a recall to the national Test squad after nearly nine years.

However, Nair struggled for consistency during the England tour, scoring 205 runs in eight innings at an average of 25.62, with only a solitary half-century in the final Test at The Oval where he scored 57 runs. Despite being a crucial contributor in that match which India narrowly won, Nair was still left out of the squad for the upcoming West Indies Tests. This series features new inclusion Devdutt Padikkal, who caught selectors’ attention after scoring a brilliant century for India A against Australia A.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the decision, stating that while giving chances to players is important, team balance and consistent performances are key. “We expected more from Karun Nair. It can’t be just one innings. Padikkal offers more. We would like to give 15-20 chances to everyone, but it is not possible in these circumstances,” Agarkar said in a press conference.

Disappointed by the snub, Nair himself said, “Yes, I did expect the selection. I don’t know what to say. No words. I don’t have many comments to make. It’s very difficult for me to answer.” He urged fans and critics to ask selectors about their reasoning but affirmed that he contributed well, especially highlighting his fifty at The Oval. Looking ahead, he is focused on performing strongly in domestic cricket to make a case for future selection.

India’s squad for the West Indies Tests is led by Shubman Gill and includes a blend of experienced and young players such as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Devdutt Padikkal. Nair’s absence underscores the selectors’ tough choices as India prepares for a challenging home season featuring the West Indies and South Africa. While the snub is a setback for Nair, his coach and supporters believe it could fuel a strong comeback in the near future.