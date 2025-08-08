Legendary Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his impressive performance in the recently concluded 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. As per Tendulkar, Jadeja is the one player who manages to rattle the opposition.

During the series against England, ICC No.1 Ranked Test all-rounder Jadeja scored 516 runs at an average of 85 while batting exclusively at No. 6 or lower down the order, making him the first Indian to score over 500 runs in a Test series at these positions. Apart from his runs, Jadeja also took seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the fourth Test at Manchester.

"He (Jadeja) has the ability to rattle the opposition either through his fielding or batting or bowling and can make something happen in every match. He has an organized gameplay, knows what to play when and uses his experience brilliantly," said Tendulkar in a video interaction on Reddit.

"He is right up there as my crucial player in the series, was amazing with the bat throughout. Simple game, great results," he added.

The former India batter was also in awe of Washington Sundar's ability to switch gears and his contribution towards the team whenever he was given the chance.

"The series was alive when he was getting his maiden Test century and it was fine that they (Sundar and Jadeja) continued to bat. They didn't come in to bat thinking they will score hundreds, they came in to bat with the mindset of drawing the Test. Bowling (Harry) Brook wasn't his (Sundar's) fault and he didn't face Brook when he started to bat," said Tendulkar.

"They also had to tire out England players going into the last match since the series didn't have a result yet. In the last Test, he accelerated, giving India crucial runs to defend. So he knows when to bat slowly and when to accelerate, not to forget his wicket-taking abilities during vital moments," he added.

After the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy in England, India will next play Test cricket against West Indies in October, followed by a two-Test series against South Africa in November.