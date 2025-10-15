'He Has Conveyed...' : Former India Coach Sanjay Bangar Backs Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup Spot

Rohit Sharma is set to feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning on October 19. Former India coach Sanjay Bangar shared his views on Rohit’s place in the Indian squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, expressing confidence that the batting great deserves selection if he maintains his fitness and form.

Sanjay Bangar praised Rohit Sharma's selfless leadership and commitment, highlighting the senior batter’s crucial role in shaping India’s approach in limited-overs cricket. “Rohit Sharma wanted to set a different template. When India weren't able to cross the last step in 50-overs cricket, he took huge responsibility on himself about how he would bat in the first 10 overs. He has done a lot of things for the team's benefit,” Bangar said during a discussion on Star Sports.

ALSO READ - Meet Harshit Rana : 23-Year-Old KKR Star Accused Of Being Favoured By Gautam Gambhir, Key Role In IPL 2024 Victory, Reprimanded For 'Flying Kiss', Rare All Format Bowler

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rohit's Eagerness

Bangar emphasized Rohit’s eagerness to continue playing until the 2027 World Cup. “You want to see exceptional performances from Rohit Sharma because based on the feeling he has conveyed and the interviews we have read, I feel he is still very eager to play till the 2027 World Cup, and if he retains his form and fitness, I feel he deserves a place fully,” he added.

Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, notably captained India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain. Rohit will play alongside Gill and other key players like Virat Kohli in the three-match ODI series, which precedes a five-match T20 international series.

Rohit’s ODI career has been outstanding, with 273 matches and 11,168 runs scored at an average of 48.76. He holds a remarkable record against Australia, having amassed 2,407 runs at an average of 57.30 in 46 ODIs.

The Indian ODI squad for the Australia tour is led by Shubman Gill, with support from veterans and emerging talents such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), and Yashasvi Jaiswal