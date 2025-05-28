'He Has Lost His Hunger': Atul Wassan Questions Rohit Sharma Ahead of IPL Playoffs

Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of India’s most complete batters in limited-overs cricket. However, recent times have been challenging for the veteran cricketer. After a tough outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where India lost 1-3 to Australia, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket. In June 2024, Rohit also retired from T20 internationals after leading India to its second T20 World Cup title. While his ODI form remains solid guiding India to the Champions Trophy win against New Zealand in March Rohit has struggled in the IPL.

'He Has Lost His Hunger': Atul Wassan

Former India pacer Atul Wassan weighed in on Rohit's situation, suggesting that the MI veteran may have lost his hunger for the game. 'A player needs to have some sort of aim in the future; it could be the longevity and the legacy. No player wants to compromise on the reputation he has built and leave fans with bad memories,' Wassan said. However, Wassan remains hopeful that Rohit might still have one classic knock left, possibly in the playoffs.

IPL 2025: Rohit Playing as Impact Player, Not at His Best

In the current IPL 2025 season, Rohit has mostly featured as an impact player for the Mumbai Indians. Though he has scored three half-centuries and amassed 329 runs in 13 matches, his performance has lacked consistency and the free-flowing touch fans associate with him.

At 38 years old, questions are growing around his future in the IPL. Despite a standout 100-run knock against KKR last season, Rohit’s form has been on a downward curve.

Leadership Shift: From Rohit to Hardik

In a controversial move in December 2023, MI handed the captaincy to Hardik Pandya, replacing Rohit after a long stint. While this decision initially sparked backlash, Hardik’s performances in India’s T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy wins have earned him support from fans. Still, Rohit's value as a batter remains high, and his experience could be crucial in the playoff stage.

Playoffs Pressure: Can Rohit Deliver When It Matters?

Mumbai Indians have qualified for the IPL 2025 Playoffs and will play the Eliminator on May 30. The playoffs begin with Qualifier 1 on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavinder Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

As MI aim for a record-extending sixth title, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma. Can the Hitman rise to the occasion and silence his critics one more time?