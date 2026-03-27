'He has to walk...': R Ashwin’s blunt take on MS Dhoni for IPL 2026

Ravichandran Ashwin has made his stance crystal clear regarding MS Dhoni’s role in Chennai Super Kings’ playing eleven for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The veteran Indian spinner believes there should be no debate about the legendary wicketkeeper-batter’s inclusion as long as he remains part of the CSK squad.

All eyes on Dhoni as IPL 2026 begins

As the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway on March 28 with the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, attention also shifts to CSK and their iconic figure.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Now approaching his 45th birthday, Dhoni continues to train intensely and shows no signs of slowing down.

CSK’s transition sparks Dhoni debate

While many expect Dhoni to retire after the 2026 season, CSK have already begun planning for the future. The franchise has appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as full-time captain, brought in Sanju Samson through a major trade, and introduced several young players into the squad.

These changes have led to widespread discussions about Dhoni’s role in the evolving team setup.

Ashwin explains why Dhoni remains irreplaceable

However, Ashwin believes the answer is simple.

“If MS Dhoni is part of the CSK squad, and you are making an XI, there’s no question about whether he should be included. He has to walk into the XI,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He further highlighted Dhoni’s mindset and commitment:

“This is the guy who pulled out the stump in Melbourne and quietly retired from Test cricket. If he didn’t want to play in the IPL, he would have retired already. He still believes 100% that he can play. He’s been practising for the past three months. He’s saying, ‘Think whatever you want, but I am going to play.’ That’s the message he’s sending us all. If a player like him wants to play, how can you tell him not to? That’s not possible.”

Experience and leadership still key for CSK

Ashwin emphasised that Dhoni’s experience, leadership, and competitive mindset make him an automatic selection in the playing XI.

According to him, Dhoni’s value extends far beyond numbers, with his presence continuing to be a cornerstone for CSK.

Intense preparation signals strong intent

Despite the franchise’s shift toward a younger core, Dhoni has remained fully committed.

He has been undergoing rigorous practice sessions for the past three months, clearly signalling his intent to contribute actively in what could be one of his final IPL seasons.

CSK schedule for IPL 2026

CSK will begin their campaign on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Their full schedule:

Mar 30 – vs Rajasthan Royals – 7:30 PM – Guwahati

Apr 3 – vs Punjab Kings – 7:30 PM – Chennai

Apr 5 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM – Bengaluru

Apr 11 – vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM – Chennai

Apr 14 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 7:30 PM – Chennai

Apr 18 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 7:30 PM – Hyderabad

Apr 23 – vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM – Mumbai

Apr 26 – vs Gujarat Titans – 3:30 PM – Ahmedabad

May 2 – vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM – Chennai

May 5 – vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM – Delhi

May 10 – vs Lucknow Super Giants – 3:30 PM – Chennai

May 15 – vs Lucknow Super Giants – 7:30 PM – Lucknow

May 18 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 7:30 PM – Chennai

May 21 – vs Gujarat Titans – 7:30 PM – Chennai

Debate settled, for now

As IPL 2026 approaches, Ashwin’s strong endorsement has largely settled the debate around Dhoni’s place in the XI.

For now, the message is clear: as long as MS Dhoni is part of the squad and willing to play, he remains an automatic choice in Chennai Super Kings’ playing eleven.