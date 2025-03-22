‘He Is A Fast Learner’: Kane Williamson Lauds Rachin Ravindra Ahead Of IPL 2025

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign opener, New Zealand batter Kane Williamson predicted big things for two young talented batters: Kiwi star Rachin Ravindra and Indian T20I opener Abhishek Sharma. The IPL 2025 season will finally kickstart with the 'OG Derby' between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, Kane, a JioStar expert for IPL 2025, addressed the media. Speaking to ANI about the star Kiwi batter Rachin, who will be representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kane said, "He is a fast learner and his high side is extremely high. He is such a gifted player and I am sure he will get plenty of opportunities this season. And I would never bet against him."

Having made his international debut in 2021, things started looking up for Rachin with a breakout 2023 50-over World Cup in India, where he emerged as NZ's top run-getter and overall fourth, with 578 runs in 10 matches and three centuries, two fifties. Following some fine Test outings which included a double ton against South Africa, Rachin got to play for CSK in the 2024 season after being bought for Rs 1.8 crore. In a decent season, he made 222 runs in 10 matches with a half-century to his name.

He was released from the team ahead of the 2024 Mega Auction and bought back for Rs 4 crores. Rachin, who had played a crucial role in India's first Test home series loss in over 12 years, continued his fine spree of form, scoring 263 runs in the Champions Trophy with two centuries, winning the prestigious Golden Bat and 'Player of the Tournament' following loss to India in final. This IPL would be a chance for him to finally ace the T20 format, where he has so far shown mixed but promising results.

Kane is also optimistic that Indian opener Abhishek will be confident heading into this season following a bumper IPL 2024 at the top with Travis Head, forming the duo 'Travishek'. He had scored 484 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32.26, with a strike rate of above 204, three fifties and a whopping 42 sixes. Following some initial poor scores in international cricket despite a century in his second T20I against Zimbabwe, Abhishek started delivering more consistently during the back end of the South Africa tour last year and the home series against England.

In his last seven T20Is, Abhishek has scored 365 runs at an average of 73.00 and a strike rate of over 214. with a century (against England, a knock of 135 in 54 balls with seven fours and 13 sixes) and two fifties.

In his last 22 innings, including his domestic scores in Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures, Abhishek has made 1,087 runs at an average of 51.76, with three centuries and six fifties to his name. This also includes a brutal 170 against Saurashtra for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), which came in just 96 balls.

Speaking on the exciting youngster, Kane said, "I have got no doubt that his recent international performances will help, those sorts of games grow anybody's confidence. And as a young, dynamic player, last year was an incredible year for Abhishek. But to then do pretty much the same thing at the international level and recently against England, one of the top teams was amazing to see. So, he will be very confident coming into this season."

"They (SRH) have got a huge amount of power in their batting line-up. So, you have your good days and bad days. But when the Sunrisers have a good one, they are going to be scoring huge scores as we saw last year," he concluded.