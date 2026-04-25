'He is ziddi to do well': Gujarat Titans coach what makes Virat Kohli different from other cricketers

Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass, smashing 81 off just 44 balls to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 25.

Chasing a target of 206, Kohli's explosive knock, featuring 8 fours and 4 sixes, set the tone for the chase alongside Devdutt Padikkal.

After the end of the match, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya offered a fascinating look into the psychology of Virat, who has match-winning knocks for RCB over the years. Despite being on the losing side, Dahiya couldn't help but marvel at the 'ziddi' (stubborn/relentless) spirit that allows the 37-year-old veteran to remain the benchmark in the modern T20 era.

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Vijay Dahiya Reflects On Virat Kohli's Evolution

Vijay Dahiya, Gujarat Titans' assistant coach who shares a long-standing association with Virat Kohli from their Delhi domestic cricket days, reflected on the former India captain’s transformation - from a chubby youngster in the dressing room to one of the most disciplined and relentless competitors in modern cricket.

Virat's defining quality, Dahiya emphasised, has always been his inner hunger to improve - fuelled by consistency, discipline, and an uncompromising mindset.

"I think he wants to be better than what he was yesterday. That’s another thing that stands out in his fitness and discipline. It’s an example for a lot of people. It’s damn difficult to follow in the same way. But at least pick up something from there," Dahiya said in the post-match press conference.

The 52-year-old also reflected on Virat Kohli’s mindset, highlighting his refusal to rely on longevity or reputation, and instead his relentless focus on continual self-improvement.

"A lot of times, there is a word called zid. We use it in a wrong way. I think he is ziddi to do well. That’s one thing that stands out for him. The other thing, a lot of people say, I don’t think so. He has been around for such a long time. He is not playing to prove a point to anyone. It’s a man in the mirror," he said.

The GT assistant coach further highlighted that Kohli’s impact extends well beyond his skill, attributing his enduring success to his energy, awareness, and intensity.

'I think it’s amazing. If you look at his energy, one thing is about skill, one thing is about game sense. But his awareness, his energy and his willingness," he said.

Willingness For Excellence

Vijay Dahiya, who has served multiple IPL teams in various roles, also recounted a post-match chat where Virat Kohli - despite delivering a match-winning innings - remained fixated on the aspects he believed he had missed.

"After the game, I was just having a chat with him and he was disappointed. He was saying that I could have converted this to 100. I said it’s for somebody who doesn’t know how to do it," Dahiya said.

Commanding Crease And Putting Pressure On Bowlers

Dahiya highlighted Kohli's knack for dictating the course of a game even against top-quality bowling attacks, pointing out how his command at the crease can make challenging conditions seem effortless.

"I am very confident that I would have won this game on a surface like this. He made the surface look really easy, sort of a wicket. It wasn’t an easy sort of a wicket," he said.

"When you are playing and when you are commanding the situation, you make the bowler bowl where you want him to bowl. That’s the kind of innings Virat has played, put pressure on the bowlers. World-class bowlers, not only the domestic bowlers. That’s what Virat is all about. I think his mindset sets him apart from a lot of other people," he added.

Match Impact

In the Friday clash, Virat Kohli's 81-run masterpiece and a 115-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal ensured that RCB stayed ahead of the curve.

Even when the game tightened toward the end, the foundation Kohli laid allowed the RCB middle order to close out the five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.