'He Keeps Getting Better': Irfan Pathan Breaks Down Why Virat Kohli Keeps Delivering In ODIs At 37?

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has offered a detailed technical breakdown of Virat Kohli’s remarkable consistency in ODIs following the latter’s composed 93-run knock against New Zealand in the first ODI at Vadodara. Kohli’s innings guided India to a four-wicket victory while chasing a challenging 301-run target at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

‘Virat Consistent Kohli’: Pathan’s High Praise

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan hailed the 37-year-old batter as “Virat consistent Kohli”, highlighting how his technique, fitness, and fearless mindset continue to set him apart even at this stage of his career. Pathan drew attention to Kohli’s head position and body strength, explaining how these factors allow him to step out of the crease with confidence and control, a skill that becomes increasingly risky as players age.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“When a batter steps out regularly, many things can go wrong. But Kohli’s head position is strong, which shows how solid his technique is,” Pathan said, underlining the importance of core strength, calves, and glutes in executing such shots effectively.

A Masterclass in Adapting the Innings

Pathan also praised Kohli’s ability to change gears seamlessly during the innings. While Kohli began aggressively, striking six boundaries in his first 20 balls, he soon shifted his approach once set at the crease. “He played aggressively at the start, but after that, he scored only one boundary in the next 50 deliveries,” Pathan noted. “It’s amazing to see his approach and how he keeps getting better.”

The former cricketer highlighted that Kohli’s willingness to adapt, rather than chase milestones, is what makes his batting so effective in pressure chases.

The knock against New Zealand marked Kohli’s seventh consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs since the third match of the ODI series in Australia in October 2025. His last seven scores read: 93, 77, 131, 65, 102, 135, and 74.

Of those seven innings, Kohli has registered three centuries, two in ODIs and one in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, reinforcing his status as India’s most reliable batter in the 50-over format.

Record-Breaking Milestones Along the Way

Kohli’s 93 also carried historic significance. With that innings, he crossed the 28,000-run mark in international cricket, becoming the fastest player to reach the milestone and only the second cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to do so. In the process, Kohli overtook Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs) to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history. He now has 28,068 runs in 557 matches, averaging 52.66, with 84 international centuries to his name.

Pathan Calls for Longer ODI Series

With Kohli now focusing exclusively on ODIs, Pathan urged cricket administrators to schedule more five-match ODI series or triangular tournaments, giving fans more opportunities to watch the modern great in action. “The way Virat Kohli is batting, the cricket world deserves to see more of him,” Pathan said, adding that while he expected Kohli to score a century and finish the game, the innings was still a masterclass in control and maturity.