‘He Knows How To Bat’: Sunil Gavaskar Comes In Support Of Virat Kohli

Former India player Sunil Gavaskar has come in support of Virat Kohli after he failed to make a mark on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test against Australia. As per the former cricket, one dismissal cannot deny the fact that Kohli has over 9,000 Test runs. Mitchell Starc took the wicket of Virat Kohli and as a result, fans started criticising him.

“The man has got more than 9000 Test runs batting with the same technique. He has got out twice, so what? He has 30 hundreds. He knows how to bat,” Gavaskar said while speaking on JioCinema

“It is so that you can’t bring it down in time to let the ball harmlessly pass. But the man was not lucky in Perth or this time around. There is plenty of time left in this series,” Gavaskar added.

Mitchell Starc ended the innings by taking six wickets, dismissing the likes of KL Rahul (37 off 64) and Virat Kohli (7 off 8) in quick succession and he also broke the 69-run opening stand between Rahul and Shubman Gill (31 off 51).

The Indian batters struggled on the opening day of the second Test as they looked clueless in front of the Australian bowlers as they were restricted to just 180 runs. Star player Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for the Indian team, scoring 42 runs.

IND vs AUS BGT Squads

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.