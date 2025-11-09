'He Left His Job for Me': Deepti Sharma Dedicates World Cup Triumph To Brother Who Sacrificed His Career

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, the star performer of India’s triumphant 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup campaign, has dedicated her success to her brother, Sumit Sharma, in a moving tribute after the final. Team India’s win over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium marked a golden chapter in Indian women’s cricket — their first-ever World Cup title.

India Create History with First Women’s World Cup Win

Team India scripted history last week by defeating South Africa Women in a thrilling finale at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium to lift their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy. The win made captain Harmanpreet Kaur only the third Indian skipper after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to lift a World Cup title.

India posted a commanding total of 298/7 in 50 overs, thanks to crucial contributions from Shafali Verma (87 off 78) and Deepti Sharma (58 off 58). In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, giving India a memorable 52-run victory and a moment to cherish forever.

Deepti Sharma Shines Bright in the Final

Deepti Sharma delivered an all-round masterclass in the final. Her composed half-century helped India post a competitive total, and she followed it up with a match-winning bowling spell of 5 for 39 dismantling South Africa’s chase with precision and control.

With her brilliant performances throughout the tournament, Deepti finished with 215 runs and 22 wickets, earning her the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

An Emotional Tribute: “He Left His Job for Me”

Reflecting on her journey after the victory, Deepti opened up about her brother’s sacrifices and how he played a vital role in shaping her career. Speaking to the ICC, she said,

“I started playing cricket because of my brother. He made a lot of sacrifices for me; he left his job so that I could pursue my dream. On such a stage, in front of family, to perform well and lift the trophy feels truly special.”

Her heartfelt words highlighted the emotional foundation behind her success — a story of family, faith, and relentless pursuit of dreams.

Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma Power India’s Glory

While Deepti dominated with both bat and ball, young opener Shafali Verma’s explosive knock of 87 off 78 balls gave India a flying start in the final. Shafali also chipped in with key wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, making it a perfect team performance in the most crucial game. Together, Shafali and Deepti’s heroics defined India’s path to glory a blend of youthful energy and seasoned brilliance.

A New Era for Indian Women’s Cricket

India’s World Cup win has not only ended years of heartbreak but has also ignited new hope for women’s cricket in the country. With Harmanpreet’s leadership, Shafali’s aggression, and Deepti’s consistency, the victory marks the beginning of a golden generation that promises even greater heights in the years to come.