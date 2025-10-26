'He’ll Play 2027 And Then Retire' - Rohit Sharma’s Coach Dinesh Lad Reveals Veteran Batter’s Plan

Rohit Sharma’s scintillating century in Sydney not only powered India to a commanding win against Australia but also reignited conversations about the veteran opener’s future in international cricket. Adding a new layer to the discussion, Rohit’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad has revealed that the Indian skipper is likely to participate in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup before drawing curtains on his illustrious career.

In an interview following Rohit’s match-winning knock of 121 off 125 balls*, Lad said, “Rohit will play the 2027 World Cup and retire after that. He knows his body and mindset well enough to decide the right time. Right now, he is enjoying his cricket and still has a lot to offer to the team.”

Sydney Ton Reaffirms Rohit’s Dominance

The veteran opener once again proved why he remains India’s backbone in ODIs. Chasing a target of 237, Rohit anchored the innings with effortless timing, composure, and attacking strokeplay. His unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli (74)* helped India cruise to victory by nine wickets, avoiding a potential whitewash against Australia.

Rohit’s century also saw him surpass Virat Kohli’s record for the most ODI hundreds by a visiting batter in Australia, a testament to his adaptability and class on foreign soil. His ability to pace the innings and deliver under pressure drew praise from former cricketers and fans alike.

Coach Praises Rohit’s Mental Strength and Work Ethic

Lad, who has mentored Rohit since his school days in Mumbai, emphasised that the batter’s longevity comes from his discipline and hunger for the game. “People talk about age, but with Rohit, the passion is still alive. He is training harder than ever and still enjoys the grind. The World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe will be his perfect farewell stage,” he said.

Rohit, 38 by the time of the 2027 World Cup, has already achieved numerous milestones, from leading India to major titles to amassing runs across all formats. Yet, according to his coach, his motivation remains undiminished.