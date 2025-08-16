'He Made Australian Cricket Great': Steve Waugh Pens Heartfelt Post For Bob Simpson On His Demise

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh penned a heartfelt post for Bob Simpson, who passed away in Sydney at the age of 89 on Saturday.

Simpson, one of the most influential figures in the history of Australian cricket, played 62 Tests for the country from 1957 to 1978, scoring 4,869 runs at an average of 46.81, including 10 centuries and 27 half-centuries with a highest score of 311. He took 110 catches and 71 wickets at 42.26 with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/57.

Simpson also captained Australia in 39 Tests and served as their head coach from 1986 to 1996. Under his coaching, Australia won the 1987 World Cup, the 1989 Ashes in England and an away series victory over the West Indies in 1995.

In his social media post, Waugh said that Simpson not only made him a better player, but he also laid the foundation for making the side as a dominant force in the cricketing world.

"No one gave more to Australian cricket than Bob Simpson - coach, player, commentator, writer, selector, mentor and journalist. He was quite simply the best cricket coach with an unparalleled knowledge of the game together with an insatiable appetite for learning and imparting his wisdom. He made me a better player and he made Australian cricket great. RIP Simmo," wrote Waugh in an Instagram post.



Meanwhile, former Australia captain Allan Border also recalled the strong relationship he shared with Simpson in his initial years as the side’s captain.

"Behind the scenes he was the sergeant major and disciplinarian and that allowed me to do what I did best. Occasionally, I would blow up but it never lasted for long. I suppose we were a bit of an odd couple but it just sort of worked.

Bob and I would play golf but I spent more time with Ian Chappell who did not get along with Simmo so I found myself in the middle of that one constantly defending Simmo to Ian. I’m not sure I got that far!," Border was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph.

"Simmo was the perfect man for the time. He was not everyone’s best mate but that was not his role. Everyone who played under him whether they liked him or not would accept they were better players for his influence. He was as good as any coach we have ever had. He had a fantastic cricket brain," he added.