Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'He made everything look effortless': Shubman Gill reveals admiration for Roger Federer, backs Jannik Sinner to win Wimbledon 2026 title

'He made everything look effortless': Shubman Gill reveals admiration for Roger Federer, backs Jannik Sinner to win Wimbledon 2026 title

Drawing parallels between tennis and cricket, Shubman Gill said Roger Federer's artistry was something he admired not merely as a fan, but as a fellow elite athlete who appreciates the discipline behind sustained excellence.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
'He made everything look effortless': Shubman Gill reveals admiration for Roger Federer, backs Jannik Sinner to win Wimbledon 2026 title
Image Credit: @Wimbledon/Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Anchoring the Indo-Pacific: PM Modi concludes New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia visit- Key takeaways
Prime Minister Narendar Modi9 min ago
2
Weekly Vastu Tips39 min ago
3
Boat capsizes53 min ago
4
Rohit Chandel1 hr ago
5
World Population Day 20261 hr ago