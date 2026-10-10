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'He needs to focus on his batting': Wasim Jaffer questions Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket-keeping move

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has questioned Yashasvi Jaiswal’s decision to take up wicket-keeping, urging the 24-year-old to focus on his batting ahead of the Ranji Trophy and India’s tour of New Zealand. Jaffer said wicket-keeping is a demanding skill that takes years to develop, while Jaiswal’s reported move comes amid competition for spots in India’s white-ball teams.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
'He needs to focus on his batting': Wasim Jaffer questions Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket-keeping move
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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'He needs to focus on his batting': Wasim Jaffer questions Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket-keeping move
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