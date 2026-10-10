Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has questioned Yashasvi Jaiswal’s decision to take up wicket-keeping, advising the young batter to focus on his batting instead. Jaiswal, who is preparing for the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season with Mumbai, has reportedly been practising wicket-keeping as he looks to strengthen his prospects of earning a place in India’s white-ball teams.
The development came after Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad revealed that Jaiswal had been working on wicket-keeping alongside batting and leg-spin. Images of the 24-year-old practising behind the stumps have also emerged ahead of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer expressed surprise at Jaiswal's decision, pointing out that wicket-keeping requires extensive practice and is particularly demanding in Test cricket.
"I myself was surprised when I heard this. It is very difficult if you have not kept wickets since childhood. First of all, it is a very demanding job. Apart from that, where is that place even if he starts? There are Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Rishabh Pant. I am sure he wants to do it in white-ball cricket," Jaffer said.
The former India batter suggested that Jaiswal might be exploring wicket-keeping to improve his chances of returning to the white-ball setup. However, he questioned whether taking up the role would be the right approach for the young opener at this stage of his career.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has started training for upcoming Ranji Trophy — He is seriously considering his Keeping and Bowling skills https://t.co/ozqiV01z3j— Team Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvi_j) October 7, 2026
Jaffer also highlighted the technical demands of wicket-keeping in Test cricket, arguing that the skill cannot be mastered easily without a strong foundation developed from an early age.
"It is very difficult in Test cricket. But I feel this is a bit of a joke because wicket-keeping is not an easy task if you have not done it since childhood. It is not an easy skill that you can develop very quickly," he said.
Jaffer urged Jaiswal to prioritise his batting, particularly with domestic cricket and India's upcoming international commitments on the horizon.
"I think he is getting a little desperate to get into the white-ball teams. I think he needs to focus on his batting ahead of the Ranji Trophy and the New Zealand tour," Jaffer added.
Jaiswal is expected to represent Mumbai in their opening Ranji Trophy fixture against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. However, he is set to miss Mumbai's subsequent match because of national commitments.
The left-handed batter has established himself as an important part of India's Test batting lineup, and his performances in domestic cricket will remain significant as he looks to maintain his form across formats.
Reports also indicate that Jaiswal kept wickets for around 10 overs during one of Mumbai's practice matches ahead of the new domestic season. Jaiswal's reported work behind the stumps has prompted discussion about whether developing an additional skill could improve his prospects in India's limited-overs teams.
However, Jaffer's comments underline the challenges involved in taking up wicket-keeping, especially when established options such as Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are already in contention.
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