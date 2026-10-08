/'He plays according to needs of the team': Sitanshu Kotak backs Ishan Kishan to deliver on home turf in Ranchi

“See, Mayank also played here after playing in Zimbabwe. Any bowler will feel that it will take certain matches to get rhythm. Obviously, any bowler or bowling coach and team management will think about where they gave runs or where the runs go or in which particular bowls did the runs go and then think of how they can cut off, whether it is length or pace or change of pace. So, that is a non-stop work that is going on,” he said.