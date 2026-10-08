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'He plays according to needs of the team': Sitanshu Kotak backs Ishan Kishan to deliver on home turf in Ranchi

Originally from Patna, Ishan Kishan plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand and is having a dream run in the shortest format - leading the run-making charts by amassing 1042 runs in 30 innings and becoming a T20 World Cup winner.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
'He plays according to needs of the team': Sitanshu Kotak backs Ishan Kishan to deliver on home turf in Ranchi
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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