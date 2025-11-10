'He’s A...': Suresh Raina Backs Ravindra Jadeja’s Retention Amid Trade Rumours With Sanju Samson

In recent weeks, multiple reports have surfaced suggesting that CSK and Rajasthan Royals are exploring a potential trade deal involving Sanju Samson moving to Chennai, with Jadeja and another CSK player likely to head to Rajasthan. However, Raina believes Jadeja’s value to the franchise is far too great for him to be let go.

“Jadeja is a gun player for CSK,” says Raina

Speaking on JioStar, Raina lauded Jadeja’s immense contribution to the franchise and insisted that CSK must keep the star all-rounder in their core group.

“Noor Ahmad should be retained. He’s a mystery spinner, so he must be kept. MS Dhoni should definitely be retained; he’s still playing, so he should stay. Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue as captain. Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again; he’s a gun player for CSK and has done really well for the team over the years. ‘Sir Ravindra Jadeja’ has to be there,” Raina said.

Raina’s suggestions for CSK’s retention and release strategy

Raina also outlined his ideal retention list for the upcoming season, naming MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad as key players to build around.

At the same time, he advised the franchise to release Devon Conway and scout for a local opening option during the mini-auction. “Devon Conway should be released. CSK need a local opener, which they can target in the mini-auction,” Raina noted.

The former CSK star also proposed releasing Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar, reasoning that the team could find fresher talent to fill their roles. “Vijay Shankar has already had plenty of opportunities, and Deepak Hooda should also be released. There are a lot of players available in the mini-auction who can bring balance to the squad. These players got their chances last year, so now CSK will have to look for someone new,” he added.

With the mini-auction for IPL 2026 fast approaching, Raina’s words carry weight, especially given his long and illustrious association with CSK, where he remains one of the franchise’s most iconic figures.