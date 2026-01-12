‘He’s Been Doing It For Years’: Shreyas Iyer Hails Virat Kohli’s Unmatched Consistency After 1st ODI Against New Zealand

India batter Shreyas Iyer heaped praise on Virat Kohli after the senior batter’s masterful 93-run knock powered India to a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI, giving the Men in Blue a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kohli’s innings was a blend of composure, control, and class, traits that have defined his career for more than a decade.

Kohli Creates History With Landmark Knock

Kohli entered the match needing just 25 runs to reach 28,000 international runs and achieved the milestone in the 13th over of India’s chase. In the process, he became the fastest cricketer to reach the landmark, doing so in 624 innings, 20 fewer than Sachin Tendulkar, who previously held the record. The innings also saw Kohli move past Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history, surpassing Sangakkara’s tally of 28,016 runs. Tendulkar continues to top the chart with 34,357 international runs.

‘Whatever We Say About Him Is Less’: Iyer on Kohli

Speaking in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Iyer expressed admiration for Kohli’s sustained excellence. “Whatever we talk about his innings, it would be less. We’ve been seeing it for so many years now. He’s been doing it consistently. The way he rotates the strike, the way he takes on the bowler, he basically walks the talk,” Iyer said.

Iyer highlighted how Kohli’s ability to manage pressure and control the tempo of the innings continues to set him apart from his peers.

Shreyas Iyer’s Strong Comeback Boosts India

The first ODI also marked an encouraging return for Iyer, who was playing his comeback game after recovering from a spleen injury sustained during India’s tour of Australia last October. Appointed vice-captain for the series, the middle-order batter played a vital role in the chase. Iyer stitched together a crucial 77-run partnership with Kohli and scored 49 runs off 47 balls, narrowly missing out on a half-century in what was a fluent and confident innings.

‘Great Feeling to Be Back’: Iyer Reflects on Return

Sharing his emotions after the match, Iyer spoke about how much it meant to return to the Indian setup. “Great momentum, great start for the series, especially for me coming back after a while into the team. It feels great to be part of the squad. More than that, it was a great feeling to be back in the dressing room with everyone. I was missing it for quite a while, but I’m happy to be back,” he said.

With Kohli continuing to rewrite record books and Iyer making a strong comeback, India’s middle order looks settled and confident. As the series progresses, the focus will remain on maintaining momentum, but for now, the opening ODI belonged to consistency, class, and a partnership built on trust.