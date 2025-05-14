‘He’s Been There, He Knows English Conditions’: Anil Kumble Backs Karun Nair For India’s No. 4 Test Spot

As Team India prepares for a major overhaul following the retirements of Test legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, former skipper Anil Kumble has expressed strong support for Karun Nair's return to the national side. With India set to face England in a five-match Test series next month, the No. 4 batting position, once held by icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli is now up for grabs, and Kumble believes Nair could be the ideal candidate.

This upcoming tour will mark a historic shift, for the first time since 1989, India will play a Test series in England without either Tendulkar or Kohli in the lineup. Rohit Sharma’s departure has further intensified the challenges in the middle order, forcing the team to rely on current form rather than established reputation.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Kumble highlighted the lack of clarity around India's new No. 4. “There’s no solid plan yet for that crucial middle-order slot. During Rohit’s absence in Australia, KL Rahul stepped up, but now, the middle order seems unsettled. And No. 4 is vital, especially in English conditions,” he noted.

Kumble suggested that Karun Nair, the 33-year-old batter remembered for his triple century against England in 2016, deserves another shot. Despite an average of 62.33 from six Tests, Nair hasn’t featured in the national side since 2017 and was benched throughout the 2018 England tour.

“Karun has earned a comeback with the kind of form he’s shown in domestic cricket. He knows English conditions, has County experience, and at 33, he still has plenty to offer,” Kumble stated.

Nair, now playing for Vidarbha, has had a spectacular domestic season. In the 2024–25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he racked up 779 runs in eight innings, with five centuries, four in succession, leading his side to the final. His form continued in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 863 runs in nine games, including key performances in the final that secured the title for Vidarbha.

If selected, Nair’s return would mark a remarkable turnaround, a player with a triple century to his name, yet often overlooked. Kumble emphasized that rewarding domestic consistency is essential: “If players performing at the domestic level don’t get recognised, it discourages others grinding it out in first-class cricket. Karun’s selection would send a positive message.”