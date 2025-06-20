‘He’s Going To Be’: James Anderson Backs Yashasvi Jaiswal For Long-Term Success Ahead Of Test Series

As India prepares to lock horns with England in the first Test at Headingley, both teams are eyeing a commanding start to their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle. With fresh leadership and emerging talents, this series promises to be a defining moment for both sides.

James Anderson’s Praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ahead of the high-stakes series, former England great James Anderson showered praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, identifying him as a player with the temperament and skill to shine for years to come. Despite retiring from international cricket earlier this year, Anderson continues to be a respected voice in the cricketing world.

“Incredibly impressed. For such a young guy, the maturity he showed when he batted during the 2024 series in India stood out to me. He’s got a huge range of shots, a lot of options when batting, but the way he used them, calmly and effectively, was remarkable,” Anderson said in a conversation with Sky Sports.

“The way he built his innings and remained composed shows he’s going to be a great player for India for years to come,” he added.

A New Chapter for Team India

With the legendary duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from Test cricket, India enters a new era under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. The young skipper is tasked with leading a transitional squad full of potential and promise. Among the brightest sparks are Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, both of whom now have the golden opportunity to establish themselves as core members of India’s red-ball setup. The Headingley Test could mark the beginning of a long-term journey for these rising stars, with Indian fans hoping they seize the moment.

Big Names, Big Stakes

This series isn’t just about rebuilding or fresh starts; it also features some of the biggest names in world cricket. For England, the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Ollie Pope will be key, while India will look to Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and emerging batters like Jaiswal and Gill to set the tone.

With the Headingley pitch known to favor fast bowlers early on and provide good bounce and carry, the opening Test could be a thrilling contest between bat and ball. Both teams will be eager to take an early lead and set the tone for the rest of the WTC cycle.