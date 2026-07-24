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'He’s never been the most consistent... but': AB de Villiers bold verdict on Rohit Sharma's 2027 ODI World Cup chances

AB de Villiers has backed Rohit Sharma to play a key role in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans despite concerns over his consistency. The South African legend highlighted Rohit’s experience and ability to deliver in high-pressure matches.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
'He’s never been the most consistent... but': AB de Villiers bold verdict on Rohit Sharma's 2027 ODI World Cup chances
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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