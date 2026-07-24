Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has backed Rohit Sharma to play a key role in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, despite acknowledging the veteran batter's inconsistency in recent years.
De Villiers highlighted the impact Rohit and Virat Kohli continue to have on the Indian team, particularly during high-pressure moments.
Rohit has already retired from T20I and Test cricket and is now focused on his ODI career. The 2027 World Cup remains a major target for the former India captain.
According to de Villiers, Rohit's experience could prove crucial during a major tournament, where the pressure is significantly higher than in a regular bilateral series. "You need that kind of experience in big tournaments. When you play big tournaments, there’s a whole different kind of pressure when it comes to ODI World Cups and big tournaments, and that’s why I feel Rohit will play a big, big part," de Villiers said.
Rohit had a quiet start to the recent ODI series against England, scoring 11 and 26 in the first two matches.
However, he responded in spectacular fashion in the series decider at Lord’s, scoring 138 off 110 balls. India ultimately lost the match by 27 runs while chasing 388, but Rohit’s innings gave the visitors a strong chance in the contest.
De Villiers acknowledged that Rohit has not always been consistent over long periods but stressed the batter’s ability to deliver in important matches.
“He’s never been the most consistent player for a long period of time, a little bit up and down consistency-wise. But when the big matches present themselves, the big moments, Rohit Sharma needs to be in your side,” he said.
De Villiers also spoke about the impact of Rohit and Kohli on the Indian team, saying their presence can bring additional belief to the side. "You can see the difference that Virat and Rohit make in the team and the kind of belief they bring back into the side," he said.
The former South Africa captain further pointed out that the experience of the two veterans cannot simply be replaced, particularly in a high-pressure World Cup environment. "What Virat and Rohit bring to the party, especially in pressure moments, changes everything," de Villiers said.
Rohit and Kohli remain central figures in India's ODI setup as the team begins building towards the 2027 World Cup, with de Villiers backing the former captain to have a significant role in India's campaign.
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