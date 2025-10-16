‘He’s Serious…’: Dinesh Karthik Confirms Virat Kohli’s Future Plans Amid Retirement Speculations

Amid ongoing speculation about his future in international cricket, Virat Kohli has found strong backing from former teammate Dinesh Karthik, who has assured fans that the Indian batting icon remains fully focused on playing the next ODI World Cup.

Karthik, who recently shared his thoughts in an Instagram video, said that Kohli is “keen to play the World Cup” and has been training rigorously in London during his time away from the game.

“He was practising cricket two to three times a week, even during this layoff. That shows how serious he is about competing in the World Cup,” Karthik explained.

Training Never Stopped: Kohli’s Intensity Off the Field

According to Karthik, this break was far from a vacation for Kohli. The star batter reportedly maintained a structured training routine in England, balancing fitness work with on-field sessions. The focus, Karthik suggested, wasn’t just on staying fit but on staying sharp, keeping his batting rhythm intact ahead of India’s upcoming assignments.

This insight quashes speculation that Kohli’s time away signalled a step toward retirement. Instead, it reinforces the image of a cricketer still driven by performance, preparation, and a sense of purpose.

A Veteran Still Hungry for More

Karthik’s words paint a clear picture: Kohli has no plans to hang up his boots yet. The former India captain, who has already amassed over 27,599 international runs, continues to pursue new milestones while preparing to lead from the front in big tournaments.

“He knows what it takes to perform under pressure,” Karthik added. “He has done that time and again, and I’m confident he’ll do it once more when the big stage arrives.”

Responding to the Retirement Buzz

Over the past few months, social media chatter and reports have hinted that Kohli might be nearing the end of his international journey, particularly after his absence from several limited-overs fixtures. However, those close to the dressing room maintain that the veteran remains mentally fresh and physically prepared for another major campaign.

Team insiders have also suggested that Kohli’s disciplined lifestyle, adaptability, and fitness standards allow him to remain among the fittest in world cricket, even as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Looking Ahead: 2027 World Cup and Beyond

While Karthik’s comments focused on the upcoming ODI World Cup, reports indicate that Kohli could even eye participation in the 2027 edition, provided his form and motivation remain intact. Such longevity wouldn’t be new for Kohli, whose passion for competition and relentless consistency have been hallmarks of his two-decade career.

If he maintains his current level of fitness and output, there’s every chance that the 36-year-old could remain a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup for years to come.