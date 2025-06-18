‘He’s Someone I’ve Always Admired’: Joe Root Pays Emotional Tribute To Virat Kohli Ahead Of 1st Test Against India

As the cricketing world braces for the much-awaited Test series between India and England, England's batting stalwart Joe Root has taken a moment to reflect on a poignant shift in the sport, the recent Test retirements of Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first Test at Headingley, Root expressed admiration and deep respect for the duo, describing them as “irreplaceable icons” who left an indelible mark on the game. The five-match Test series will be India’s first major overseas assignment without the presence of Kohli and Rohit in over a decade, a symbolic beginning of a new era.

Joe Root on Virat and Rohit:

“I’ve never competed with Virat. He’s someone I’ve always admired. What a player, intense, passionate, and a complete match-winner. It’ll feel strange not having him out there.” – Joe Root on Virat Kohli

“Cricket will be poorer without Virat and Rohit. They’re two legends of the game who carried Indian cricket for more than a decade. Their contributions have been phenomenal.”– Joe Root on the duo’s impact

Root further said that while the upcoming series would be different without these Indian greats, the level of competition would remain top-tier, with both sides fielding exciting new talents.

“Every player is different. If you’re in a five-match Test series and there’s something in your game that doesn’t sit well with you, it can be difficult. You haven’t got time to go and get two weeks off to work on that thing. There’s no breathing space unless you make a drastic change within a Test. But then you’re playing against some very high-quality players in their conditions. And let’s not forget, a lot of people will keep mentioning how you got out!” Root said.

Root-Kohli: One of Test Cricket’s Premier Rivalries

The cricketing rivalry between Joe Root and Virat Kohli was one of the hallmarks of the last decade in Tests. From iconic battles in India and England to fighting for supremacy in ICC rankings, the two modern greats often pushed each other to greater heights.

Root admitted he always looked forward to playing against Kohli: “He brought the best out of me. You had to be at your absolute best against him, both technically and mentally. He made cricket feel alive.”