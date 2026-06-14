/'He saw the replays and...': Did Rohit Sharma lose his cool in dressing room after run-out vs Afghanistan druing 1st ODI? Shubman Gill reveals

This was not the first time the two batters had found themselves in exactly this situation. A near-identical mix-up had taken place during the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali back in January 2024, and on that occasion it happened on just the second delivery of India's run chase. Rohit had driven the ball toward mid off and set off immediately for a single, only to find Gill ball-watching and unresponsive to the call. With both batters stranded at the same end, Rohit was run out for a diamond duck.

Despite the early setback in Dharamsala, Gill rose to the occasion and took full responsibility for seeing India through, also achieving a historic ODI milestone in the process during his unbeaten match-winning knock.