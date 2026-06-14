/'He saw the replays and...': Did Rohit Sharma lose his cool in dressing room after run-out vs Afghanistan druing 1st ODI? Shubman Gill reveals

India skipper Shubman Gill has spoken out about the high-drama run out mix-up with opening partner Rohit Sharma during the first One Day International against Afghanistan on June 13. In spite of the early batting miscommunication, Gill delivered a composed and authoritative chase-anchoring performance, scoring an unbeaten 84 runs off just 66 deliveries to steer the home side to a convincing seven-wicket triumph in Dharamsala.
The unfortunate dismissal unfolded while India were pursuing a 195-run target in what had become a rain-curtailed 25-overs-per-side contest. India had won the toss, opted to bowl first, and handed debuts to two uncapped players.
The mix-up
When the chase got underway, Rohit settled in well before his innings was brought to a sudden and all too familiar end by a batting mix-up. After nudging a delivery into the mid-on region, the experienced opener called immediately for a quick single and committed to the run. At the non-striker's end, however, Gill held his ground and shouted "no" loudly and repeatedly. By the time Rohit turned and scrambled to get back, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan had already fired a swift throw to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who removed the bails comfortably before Rohit could complete his dive.
Gill Addresses Dressing Room Atmosphere
Given the pair's prior history of running each other out, the dismissal quickly became the most discussed moment from the match. When asked about it during the post-match presentation, Gill was quick to defuse any suggestion of friction within the dressing room. The young Indian captain made it clear that Rohit bore no ill will over the miscommunication, dismissing any notion of lingering tension between the two openers.
"He saw the replays and said it's fine, he was run out in the last match too that we played against Afghanistan, T20s, he got run out there as well" Gill said at the post-match presentation.
Twice the same story
This was not the first time the two batters had found themselves in exactly this situation. A near-identical mix-up had taken place during the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali back in January 2024, and on that occasion it happened on just the second delivery of India's run chase. Rohit had driven the ball toward mid off and set off immediately for a single, only to find Gill ball-watching and unresponsive to the call. With both batters stranded at the same end, Rohit was run out for a diamond duck.
Despite the early setback in Dharamsala, Gill rose to the occasion and took full responsibility for seeing India through, also achieving a historic ODI milestone in the process during his unbeaten match-winning knock.
Cricketring records shattered
Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz produced a breathtaking 102-run innings, becoming the fastest Afghan batter to score an ODI century. Gurbaz later revealed that a key piece of technical guidance from Gautam Gambhir had played a pivotal role in unlocking his century.
On the India side, a collective effort from Gill, KL Rahul, Harpreet Brar, and Harsh was enough to overshadow Gurbaz's century and seal the seven-wicket victory. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer remained just 23 runs short of reaching a significant individual milestone. In parallel, Ruturaj Gaikwad's List A average crept closer to the 60-run mark after he contributed 66 runs, this coming after he had been left out of the squad as a replacement for Virat Kohli in the series.
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