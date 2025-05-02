‘He Seems Like A Class Player’ Ravi Shastri Backs Sai Sudharsan For England Test Series, Calls Him A Future All-Format Star

Shastri believes Sudharsan's elegant left-handed technique, current form, and experience in English conditions make him an ideal candidate for the high-stakes tour.

India’s 3-1 Test series defeat in Australia earlier this year ended their hopes of reaching the ICC World Test Championship Final, sparking widespread calls for fresh faces in the red-ball setup. As India looks to rebuild and rejuvenate its Test squad, Shastri believes the 23-year-old from Tamil Nadu should be high on the selectors’ radar.

Speaking to host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Shastri praised Sudharsan’s standout performance in IPL 2025, where he has so far scored 456 runs in 9 matches at an impressive average of 50.66 and a strike rate of 150. He has already hit five fifties, with a top score of 82.

“I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, as a player for all formats. He seems like a class player, and my eyes would certainly be on him,” said Shastri.

Though Sudharsan is yet to make his Test debut, he has already shown promise in the white-ball format, having scored 127 runs in three ODIs, including two half-centuries.

What strengthens his case further is his experience in English conditions, having played for Surrey in the County Championship across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In five matches, he scored 281 runs, which included a century and a fifty, valuable preparation ahead of a demanding Test tour.

In 29 first-class matches, Sudharsan has scored 1957 runs at an average of 39.93, including a double-century in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy against Delhi, an innings that showcased his temperament and hunger for big scores.

“Being a left-hander in England, knowing the conditions, and just his technique, the way he plays, I think he will be at the top of the list for me among the outsiders pushing to get into this side,” Shastri added.

As India prepares for a crucial Test series in challenging conditions, the potential inclusion of Sai Sudharsan could mark the beginning of a promising new chapter in Indian cricket’s red-ball journey.