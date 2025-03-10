'He Should Control His Tongue': Inzamam-Ul-Haq Hits Back At Sunil Gavaskar For His Remarks Over Pakistan Cricket Team

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed legendary Sunil Gavaskar over his recent remarks on Pakistan cricket team. The 75-year-old Gavaskar had criticised the Pakistan team for their disappointing performance at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a recent interview, Gavaskar had said that Pakistan's current squad is not strong enough to compete against even India's B team. Legendary cricketer's remarks came after India beat Pakistan in a one-sided Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai.

"I think even India's B team would give Pakistan a tough challenge. It would be very hard for Pakistan's current team to beat them," Gavaskar said.

Former India skipper also highlighted the lack of intent from Pakistan's batters at the Champions Trophy.

"Mohammad Rizwan hit the first ball of his innings for a four, and I thought we were in for something different. However, the batters soon started blocking deliveries instead of rotating the strike. The Indian spinners completed their overs quickly, and it was surprising that Pakistan's batters didn't show any urgency," he said.

Gavaskar's comment certainly did not sit well with Inzamam, who alleged that the legendary cricketer once intentionally opted out of a match between India vs Pakistan during his playing days.

"India won the match, they played well but Mr. Gavaskar should also take a look at stats. He once fled Sharjah to escape from playing against Pakistan. He is older than us; he is our senior. We greatly respect him, but you should not speak about a country like that. Sure, you have the right to praise your team as much as you want, but commenting like this on other teams is in bad taste," Inzamam told 24 News HD.

The 55-year-old also mentioned that Gavaskar is ruining his legacy by making such controversial remarks.

"Tell him to look at stats, and he'll know where Pakistan is. I am deeply hurt that he gave such a statement. He was a great, respectful cricketer, but by making such comments, he is only demeaning his legacy. He should control his tongue," said Inzamam.

The 2025 Champions Trophy was Pakistan's first home tournament in 29 years. However, they failed to deliver and were knocked out in the group stage of the tournament after losing their matches against New Zealand and India.