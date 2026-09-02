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'He should have tried and fought': Aaqib Javed slams Imam-ul-Haq for skipping batting in Lord's Test

Imam-ul-Haq was ruled out of batting after sustaining a low-grade calf tear during the second Test. Pakistan subsequently recalled him and six other players home following a heavy defeat.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 06:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
'He should have tried and fought': Aaqib Javed slams Imam-ul-Haq for skipping batting in Lord's Test
Image Credit: PCB Media

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'He should have tried and fought': Aaqib Javed slams Imam-ul-Haq for skipping batting in Lord's Test
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