“I spoke to the captain and the coach and asked them to bring Ubaid into the side because the other bowlers, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, and Khurram Shahzad, are all similarly paced. No batter in our top seven bowls. We should have included an all-rounder, but, most importantly, we should have brought in Ubaid Shah, who bowls close to 140 kph. One fast bowler changes the composition of your attack. I understand dropping Agha, who is out of form, but you should have played Ghazi Ghori instead of Rizwan as wicketkeeper.