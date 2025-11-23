The ongoing second Test in Guwahati is a must-win match for India to avoid a home series loss against the current World Test Champions South Africa. On the other hand, South Africa already have one hand on the trophy after winning the first Test in Kolkata and their focus is on securing their first Test series victory on Indian soil in 25 years.

The first ever Test match in Guwahati began on Saturday with both teams refusing to loosen their grip on the ICC World Test Championship contest.

With South Africa putting up 247 runs on the board at the end of day one, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate isn’t worried about the eventual first-innings target they may have to chase. Instead, he is focused on delivering the best possible bowling effort on Day 2 to wrap up South Africa’s lower order.

"I don't want to put a number on the score. I think it's really important that we come out and put our best foot forward, our best bowling foot forward tomorrow morning," said Ryan in the press conference.

"Every run is going to be important. Getting Tony De Zorzi's wicket towards the end of the day is massive. It's a big difference coming in tomorrow and needing four wickets compared to five," he added.



Ten Doeschate Lauds Kuldeep Yadav's Skillset

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, snapping three out of the six wickets that fell on Day 1. Kuldeep was crucial in providing crucial breakthroughs which included the wickets of a well-set Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

"Three wickets on that surface on day one. We know Kuldeep's strike rate is phenomenal as it is. He's a wicket taker and that's why we're picking him," said Ryan.

"I thought everyone bowled well. But maybe the fact that he sort of gets overspin and with the red soil and a little bit more pace in the wicket, maybe he was slightly more effective in the conditions today.

I think later on the finger spinners are going to come into it. But certainly in terms of strategy and how we wanted to set up the first day, it's a real bonus for him to pick up three wickets and get us a foothold in the game," he added.

The Proteas batters will rue their missed chances after failing to convert their starts into big scores. Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram provided a solid foundation for South Africa but both openers fell in their 30s. Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma also looked well set as they pushed towards substantial totals, yet they both got out on 49 and 41 respectively.

The Indian bowlers held their discipline throughout the day, ensuring none of the South African batters went on to play a big knock.

"I thought the one thing we did really well is make sure that none of them got a big score. And that's one point of difference we can have in the second innings. I guess on the flip side of that, they all got in," said India’s assistant coach.

"I think we kept pressure on for long periods of time. And like I alluded to earlier, when scoring is not that easy, when you can only really score off bad balls, it sort of adds pressure onto the batting units. And maybe that's the reason for guys getting in and no one getting a big score yet," he added.

India Need To Maximise WTC Points In Home Conditions

India currently sit fourth on the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 table with a points percentage of 54.17.

With away tours to Sri Lanka and New Zealand still to come in this cycle, Ryan ten Doeschate believes it is crucial for India to maximise points in home conditions if they are to push for a place in the final.

"Look, I think in the World Test Championship, you have to get a high percentage of your points at home," said Ryan.

"Some of the tours you go on are really tough to pick up more than 50% of the points. We know it's going to be around about 60% to qualify for that final. If you do the math, your home series are really important," he added.