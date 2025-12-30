Advertisement
SURYAKUMAR YADAV

'He Used To Message Me A Lot': Bollywood Actress Drops Bombshell About India Captain Suryakumar Yadav

A fresh controversy has emerged on social media after actress and model Khushi Mukherjee made remarks involving Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'He Used To Message Me A Lot': Bollywood Actress Drops Bombshell About India Captain Suryakumar YadavImage Credit:- X

A fresh controversy has emerged on social media after actress and model Khushi Mukherjee made remarks involving Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, triggering widespread discussion across platforms. The comments, made during a recent media interaction, have drawn attention but remain unverified, with no official response from the cricketer so far.

What Did Khushi Mukherjee Say?

Actress and model Khushi Mukherjee, known for her work in television, MTV Splitsvilla and web series, made a public claim that Indian men’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav “used to message her a lot” in the past. She stated this during a recent media interaction, and the video posted by Kiddaan Entertainment has since gone viral on social media.

Details of the Claim

  • Khushi said that Suryakumar used to message her frequently earlier, but they are no longer in contact. 
  • When asked whether she would like to date a cricketer, she clearly rejected link-up rumours, saying she doesn’t want to date any cricketer and doesn’t like such speculation. 
  • She also claimed that many cricketers showed interest in her at different times, making her comments a cross-section of entertainment and sports gossip. 

No Response From Suryakumar Yadav

As of now, Suryakumar Yadav has not responded to the claims. The Indian batter, who currently serves as the T20I captain, has maintained silence on the issue and continues to focus on his cricketing commitments. While the comments have generated online chatter, there has been no independent verification or supporting evidence regarding the claims. Observers have urged caution, stressing the importance of distinguishing between unverified statements and confirmed information.

Focus Remains on Cricket

At present, Suryakumar Yadav remains focused on his professional responsibilities with the Indian team. The episode appears to be limited to social media discussion, with no official complaint or clarification emerging from either side. While celebrity remarks often attract attention, it is important to approach such claims responsibly. Until any factual clarification emerges, the matter remains speculative and should be treated as such.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

