Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary stated that Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket likely stems from deeper reasons that Kohli himself may never publicly disclose. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025, ahead of the England tour and the start of the World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign, surprising many as he was expected to continue playing for several more years.

Tiwary suggested that Kohli felt unwanted in the Indian Test team and that this feeling contributed to his retirement. Speaking to Crictracker, he said,

“I don't know what happened. What is the story behind the scenes? I think he was not feeling like he was wanted in Team India. Only he can say. I think he will not come out and ever say this thing in a public forum because the human he has become, he has evolved as a human being. I think he is very happy with what God has given to him. He is becoming spiritual as well. When someone becomes spiritual, they just leave all these things aside and focus on the present. They don’t want to talk about the past. He has evolved as a human being; I don’t think he will come forward and ever say what has happened behind the scenes.”

ALSO READ - Oman Announces Asia Cup 2025 Squad To Face India & Pakistan, Jatinder Singh Named Captain

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kohli Could Have Played More- Tiwary

Tiwary also shared that Kohli could have continued playing Test cricket for at least another three or four years. The retirement was shocking to fans, given Kohli’s physical fitness and preparation for the England series. He remarked,

“No way. So he could have easily played for another three years minimum and four years. It was very surprising and shocking for all the cricket fans, including me as well, because all we knew that he's so physically fit and he was preparing himself for the England series.”

Kohli has not played international cricket since India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but is expected to return for India’s upcoming tour of Australia later this year. The exact reason behind his Test retirement remains known only to Kohli himself.

This insight from Tiwary reveals the complex emotions and factors behind one of Indian cricket’s most surprising retirements, highlighting how Kohli has grown spiritually and personally in recent times.