'He Was On Fire...': Matthew Hayden Hails MS Dhoni For His Lightning-Fast Stumping Of Suryakumar Yadav

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his lightning-fast stumping of Suryakumar Yadav during the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.





Dhoni retired from international cricket five years ago and plays just as a player for the CSK after leading the team to five IPL titles. Despite being 43-year-old, he is still at his best, especially behind the stumps.The former CSK skipper showcased his brilliance once again on Sunday when he whipped off the bails in an instant off Noor Ahmad's delivery, sending Suryakumar back to the pavilion."He (Dhoni) was on fire. I mean Noor Ahmad was firing down the leg side and it was just a movement across the ball. They're difficult when you're sitting there sort of partially obscured by the batsman," Hayden, who was Dhoni's team-mate at CSK till 2010, said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out."Then the stumping was just superb, just such quick timing, great hands, good vision. He's still got it," he added.The stumping of Suryakumar (29) was done by Dhoni as a crucial juncture in the match on Sunday. By getting rid of Suryakumar, CSK broke a 51-run stand and eventually restricted Mumbai Indians to 155/9. In reply, CSK chased down the target with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare at Chepauk."The stumping from MSD (MS Dhoni) was out of the world. It feels great to have someone like Mahi Bhai behind the stumps, it is a great support for me," said Noor during the post-match presentation.As per Star Sports, the stumping was executed in just 0.12 seconds.Meanwhile, former India and CSK spinner Piyush Chawla believes Dhoni must have practiced with Noor during pre-season camp."It does happen, it is a challenge if you have not kept against somebody. But I'm sure in the camp, he must have kept a lot of balls because if he's keeping for somebody new, he especially takes that person to the stumps and says, you bowl a few balls," said Chawla."(It has) not (happened) with me because I have bowled against him so many times and bowled to him in the nets also. But whenever somebody new comes, especially a wristspinner, he just makes sure he's keeping 10-12 balls so that he gets used to the wrist position," he added.