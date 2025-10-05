Crisis in Kanpur! Australian Pacer Hospitalized With Food Poisoning In Mid-Series Scare

Australian pacer Henry Thornton was hospitalized in Kanpur following a severe suspected case of food poisoning during the ongoing India A vs Australia A one-day series at Green Park Stadium. Thornton, who was already experiencing mild stomach discomfort prior to arriving in Kanpur, developed acute gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming food at the team hotel. Local management closely monitored his condition, but as his infection worsened, he was admitted to Regency Hospital under the care of senior doctors. He remained there for two days under observation.

Showed Signs Of Recovery

Thornton showed signs of full recovery during his hospital stay and has since been discharged, rejoining his squad. Team officials confirmed that following this incident, Australia A’s management promptly revised dietary and hydration protocols for all players and staff, taking extra precautions to limit further risk. Three other Australian team members also reported mild stomach problems, but only Thornton required hospitalization, and the others were being monitored by medical staff.

Meanwhile, despite the off-field scare, Australia A managed to overpower India A in the rain-affected second unofficial ODI in Kanpur, securing a nine-wicket victory and leveling the three-match series 1-1. After India A, who had been 17/3 early, recovered to post 246 through contributions from Tilak Varma (94) and Riyan Parag (58), rain reduced Australia A’s revised target to 160 in 25 overs. Australia A made quick work of the chase, powered by openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (36 off 20), Mackenzie Harvey (70* off 49), and Cooper Connolly (50* off 31), finishing the match in just 16.4 overs. The series decider is set to take place in Kanpur.

This health incident serves as a reminder of how challenging subcontinental tours can be not just due to cricketing conditions, but also dietary, climatic, and environmental changes. Credit goes to the Australian side for staying focused and delivering a top performance despite adversity.

Past Incidents

Over the years, food poisoning and dietary mishaps have occasionally disrupted cricket tours. Back in 1984, the Australia Women’s team endured the Women’s Tour Chaos, falling 0-1 in the series but learning resilience through strict dietary controls like boiled water and canned goods. The 2015 Tri-Series Tummy Bug struck South Africa A, sidelining seven players including de Kock and Zondo, yet they triumphed on net run rate. Meanwhile, England’s 1993 Prawn Curry Debacle saw captain Gooch hospitalized, prompting a shift to in-house cooking with beans and beef on the menu.