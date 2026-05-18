Heartbreak for CSK fans! MS Dhoni likely to miss must-win SRH clash; Here's why

In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans, legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has reportedly suffered a fresh injury setback and is likely to miss the crucial IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 18.

The 44-year-old Dhoni, who is yet to feature in a single match this season, was already battling a persistent calf strain sustained during pre-season training. Reports now indicate that a new thumb injury sustained during a recent net session will keep him out of the CSK playing XI.



ALSO READ: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in world to...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A New Blow Amid Comeback Rumors

Speculation around MS Dhoni's comeback reached a fever pitch on Sunday evening when 'Thala' walked out to the Chepauk nets. Padded up and facing both throwdowns and spinners, Dhoni batted comfortably for nearly 30 minutes, even clearing the ropes on multiple occasions.

The sighting sent waves of optimism through the CSK camp and fans, who are eager to see him play what many believe could be his farewell match. However, behind the scenes, the narrative was far less optimistic.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Dhoni injured his thumb in the nets prior to Chennai's recent trip to Lucknow - an injury severe enough that he chose to stay back in Chennai to recuperate while the team traveled.

Following his batting stint in the nets on Sunday, Dhoni reportedly made the tough call that he is still not 100 per cent match-fit, effectively ruling himself out from taking the field against SRH, even as an Impact Player.



ALSO READ: Top 7 players with most POTM Awards in IPL history: Virat Kohli at 3rd, MS Dhoni at 5th spot, Rohit Sharma at...; check full list

The Weight Of A 5-Year-Old Promise

Monday's IPL 2026 clash carries an immense emotional weight for Chennai loyalists. Back during CSK's IPL title celebrations in 2021, Dhoni famously stated:

"Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know," he had said.

Exactly five years later, tonight marks CSK's final home game of the IPL 2026 league stage. With Dhoni having missed every single match this IPL season, fans viewed this fixture as the final alignment of stars for a legendary send-off.

While head coach Stephen Fleming had previously revealed that a calf re-injury during a pre-season warm-up game had delayed Dhoni's initial return, it was hoped he would step in to fill the void left by overseas all-rounder Jamie Overton. Instead, CSK may look to hand a role to South African recruit Dian Forrester.

Will Dhoni Still Appear Tonight?

Though MS Dhoni won't be donning the wicketkeeping gloves or walking out to bat, the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai won't be entirely deprived of its favorite son. Dhoni, who has preferred to stay back at the team hotel during matchdays this season rather than sit in the dugout, is expected to be in attendance at the stadium tonight.

According to reports, the former skipper is planned to join the rest of the squad for CSK's traditional end-of-season 'Lap of Honour' - an annual ritual to thank the Chennai crowd after their final home fixture.

Notably, CSK need to win their two remaining matches to qualify for the IPL 2026 play-offs. They currently have 12 points from as many matches.