Heartwarming! Rohit Sharma And Wife Ritika Sajdeh Name Their Baby Boy Ahaan

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have shared the name of their newborn son, and they did it in a unique and touching manner. The couple, who welcomed their second child in November 2024, announced the name “Ahaan” through a charming family-themed ornament ahead of the holiday season.

Ritika took to Instagram to share a personalized Christmas ornament featuring four figures representing each member of their family. The names “Ro” (Rohit Sharma), “Rits” (Ritika Sajdeh), “Sammy” (Samaira, their elder daughter), and “Ahaan” were displayed on the ornament. The name Ahaan, derived from Sanskrit, signifies “dawn” or “beginning,” symbolizing a joyful new chapter for the family.

Earlier, Rohit had announced the arrival of their son on November 15 with a creative post inspired by the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The image read, “The one where we are FOUR,” capturing the excitement of their growing family.

Rohit prioritized family over cricket during this significant moment, staying by Ritika’s side for the birth of their son. His absence was felt as he missed the first Test in Perth against Australia. However, Rohit has since rejoined the Indian squad and is currently leading the side in a practice match against the Australia PM’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

This balancing act between professional commitments and personal milestones underscores Rohit’s commitment to both his family and the game. As the Indian skipper prepares for upcoming matches, fans are thrilled to witness this new chapter in his life, both on and off the field.

The announcement of Ahaan’s name and the family’s adorable way of sharing the news has warmed hearts across the cricketing world, adding a personal touch to one of India’s most beloved cricketers’ journey.

Rohit Sharma To Be Back As Indian Captain For 2nd Test

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, had a solid practice session in Canberra ahead of the warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI. In the 19-player squad for the warm-up game, Rohit was positioned at No. 5 in the batting order. He took part in the toss on Sunday, December 1, and chose to bowl first in the Pink Ball warm-up match. It remains to be seen where Rohit Sharma will be placed in the batting lineup for the Pink Ball Test match. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal both delivered impressive performances in the Perth Test, so it would be preferable for them to maintain their spots in the starting XI without any changes.